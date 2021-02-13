An accomplished 10-year-old Indian American student from Louisville, Kentucky, is now gaining recognition for her first book, which is all about being a child during the pandemic.
Prisha Hedau, who is now busy giving interviews and appearing on television as a published author for her book, “Pandemic 2020: A 9 Year Old’s Perspective,” never specifically set out to write a book when she was nine. What started as a daily note-taking on note cards to remember her experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, moved to essay writing after encouragement from her parents.
Soon, her thoughts became small chapters that created a book.
“In 100 years from now, people can read my book and remember what 2020 was like,” Hedau said.
In her book, which released in October 2020, “readers are able to relate to her thoughts and feelings, and also find useful tips for non-traditional learning, finding new hobbies, and instilling healthy habits,” her parents, Raj Hedau and Rachana Pandey, told India-West.
The book, released in many countries, is available for sale at major outlets.
Prisha is using funds from the book sales to support local charities. She is passionate about showing others her age that giving back to your community can truly be easy, her parents said.
“Prisha has been on a whirlwind of a media tour with her new title of one of the youngest known published authors in the world,” her parents said. “She makes it very clear to journalists that she didn’t write the book to make money. She has stated that a portion will go towards her education, but she wrote the book to give back to Dare to Care Food Bank, a food bank serving the Louisville, Kentucky, community, and to COVID-related organizations that will help people in her area.”
As she adds author to her resume, it joins a long list of accomplishments, including holding state- and national-level rankings in chess and math competitions, and managing several social media platforms where she shares videos of her self-choreographed dances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.