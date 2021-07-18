An Indian American young girl in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10 has published her second poetry book.
Shreyanshi Kumari, an awardee of four world records and a grand master title from the prestigious “Asia Book of Records,” has written her second poetry book on her stay in Louisville during her final year of elementary school, according to information provided to India-West.
Kumari also worked on a fiction book as co-author, which includes information from the Gifted and Talented program at her school on the stock market game, a news release notes.
In February this year, Kumari was introduced into the poetry world, which brought her face to face with her hidden literary flair and at the same time awarded her with her world records and grand master title, all owing to her unique poetry collection, “Pandemic 2020: Poetic Winter Evenings,” the release notes.
Inspired by the love of rhymes and music, she started on a new poetic voyage, with new themes and rhythms. Kumari released her poetic waves in the form of a vibrant collection of poems in her second book, “Rhyming Vibes: Riding the Poetic Waves.”
In this book, Kumari — who wrote many of these poems during the National Poetry Month of April 2021 — shares a bright new set of adventures, focusing on many topics on which she crafted these poems.
The book’s foreword was penned by Kumari’s inspirational teacher, Lauren Dickey.
This unique collection of poems, the news release opines, is beautifully written with rhymes and rhythms, of what’s in the adventurous creative minds of kids.
It is a space to dive in, for everyone across generations to reflect, re-live and share the happiness, at the same wavelength as that of the author, it adds.
The poems capture our lives’ succinct ways, celebrations, excitements and passions of early days of childhood and its peculiar growing mind, according to the release.
“These poems make you feel relaxed and engaged. When there are amazing things that you are enjoying, the rhyming vibes in the atmosphere can capture it succinctly in a few poetic lines, for reading at a later point of time and you can get enchanted by the memories every time you read,” Kumari said. “A nice way to sit and enjoy instead of being bored at home in these pandemic days.”
With her debut book, she had joined hands with multi-award-winning voluntary organization Goonj and the contributions she made went towards the Rahat Covid initiatives.
She aims to continue on this path of working with such organizations, through contributing a large part of this book’s sales proceeds, the release adds.
Writing isn’t all Kumari, who recently finished fifth grade, does. She has participated in a state-level tournament for robotics; holds a high green belt in taekwondo; was one of the winners of the JCPS summer league 2020; and loves to manage her YouTube channel around tech savvy knowledge.
As if she isn’t busy enough, the youngster is already working on her next project, co-authoring a fiction book.
