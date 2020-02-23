A flagship initiative of the Kerala state government, undertaken through the Kerala Development and Strategic Council, the Kerala Medical Technology Consortium aims at positioning the state as an international destination for medical technologies and devices development and manufacturing over the next decade.
According to information provided to India-West, the enterprise was formally inaugurated in Thiruvanathapuram by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Jan. 23.
The concept is the brainchild of Dr. Ramachandran Thekkedath, former vice chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology with decades of experience in lasers, bioinstrumentation and medical devices on several lines, the release notes.
Currently based in Houston, Texas, Ramachandran is engaged in the R&D of extracorporeal blood-cleaning devices and guiding the work of several groups in India and the U.S., according to the release.
In creating an ecosystem for medical technology development in India, he initiated an international think tank conclave, “Medical Device Innovation – Translating Ideas to Practice,” incorporating scientists, doctors, experts in manufacturing, marketing and sales, regulatory, legal and funding sources together, it said.
A foundation meeting about the ‘Concept to Planning’ was held at Thiruvananthapuram in 2018, led by Dr. K. M. Abraham, former chief secretary to the government, along with Dr. Thekkedath, Gigo Joseph, former CEO of Smart City & Info Park; and Dr. Usha Thekkedath, a physician researcher.
After extensive discussions with national and international experts in all facets of the product development cycle, visiting institutes, incubation facilities and industries, as well as researching best practices adopted by similar initiatives globally, a detailed project report was developed by the team, the release said.
Taking advantage of Kerala’s national leadership in healthcare and education, KMTC envisions bringing together the leading medical R&D institutions and universities in the state for collaborative research, education and training, incorporating cutting-edge technology.
Kerala has advantages like availability of scientists, skilled man power, and clean environment, offering a huge potential in the field for commercially manufacturing products that would meet local as well as global needs, it said.
