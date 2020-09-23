For Alexander Kurien, who wears two hats – one acquired on becoming a priest in the Kottayam-headquartered Syrian Orthodox Church, and the other by din of his hard work, as senior executive of the U.S. administration.
Kurien has served successive presidents in the U.S. and is now under Donald Trump.
Presently the deputy associate administrator of the Office of U.S. Government Wide Policy, the 56-year-old has time and again been in the news.
On Aug. 23, the Indian American was again in the limelight after Trump appointed Kurien to expeditiously write policies and implement his two newly signed presidential executive orders, which included: Targeting Opportunity Zones and Other Distressed Communities for Federal Site Locations, to promote the economy and efficiency in the planning, acquisition, utilization and management of Federal space facilities; and Protecting American Monuments, Memorials and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence.
Both have to be implemented before the U.S. presidential elections to be held on Nov. 3.
In a chat with IANS by telephone from Washington, the low profile Christian cleric said he has been handed two impossible tasks, but in the same breath added that his Almighty God will give him the strength to see these orders become a reality.
Hailing from Haripad in Alapuzha district of Kerala, Kurien went to the U.S. after completing his pre-degree at the age of 16, to join his sister who was already working there.
Ever since every small step that he took was a mighty leap for him. After 1999 he has been slowly climbing the ladder in the U.S. State Department.
When the Obama administration took over, he became the first Indian American to sit in the chair of director strategic planning at the U.S. State Department and since then he has had no reason to look back.
Under Trump, in 2018, Kurien took over as the executive director of the U.S. Federal Real Property Council, managing all federal real estate worth over $2 trillion.
The following year, he became a member of the senior policy operating group of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons and was identified as a human trafficking expert.
In the past his main job was to set up embassies and consulates of the U.S. across the globe. Kurien, who has an MBA in finance, has travelled to 147 countries and has played a crucial role in either opening numerous consulates, embassies.
