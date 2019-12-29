PACOIMA, Calif. — Each December, Khalsa Care Foundation holds a Sharing is Caring Carnival which is eagerly anticipated by the neighboring community. This year, it was held here Dec. 14 and drew an estimated 4,200 adults, according to a press release.
With needy families in mind, KCF began preparing and collecting material for distribution. This year, supplies were earmarked for 800 plus families who received a bag each of food, toys and clothes.
At the event, one of the highlights was the raffle with popular prizes. Special drawings included a bicycle donated by members of the Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division and a cap donated by the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers which had the signatures of the players.
There was also plenty to eat with KCF volunteers cooking piping hot food on site. People were witnessed juggling plates piled high with looking for a spot to sit and enjoy the offerings. There was fun and games for all and the petting zoo was a hit with the young ones.
Everyone expressed their thanks to KCF whose volunteers generously contribute each year with their time and resources.
