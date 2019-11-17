PACOIMA, Calif. — The California Association of Non-Profits has awarded the Khalsa Care Foundation as the 39th Assembly District’s “2019 Non-Profit of the Year” in recognition of its outstanding record of community support, according to a news release.
KCF has been dedicated to helping all people regardless of their spiritual beliefs throughout the greater Los Angeles area since its founding nearly a decade ago. Among its service programs are a food and toy giveaway for the underprivileged and elderly at Thanksgiving, and the Sharing is Caring winter carnival in December. Its Friday night volunteer-run Khalsa Care Food Pantry is well known in the area.
KCF also partners with local health centers to hold free health fairs. It also holds Punjabi classes and is a big supporter of the annual Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan parade in Los Angeles.
The honor was initiated by Democratic Assemblywoman Luz M. Rivas. On Nov. 3
she made the weekly gathering more memorable by personally presenting the plaque, which was received by S. Baldev Singh of KCF. Loud cries of “Bole So Nihal” and “Sat Sri Akaal” resounded in the darbar hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.