A $500,000 KidneyX prize has been awarded to The Kidney Project — a collaboration between U.C. San Francisco and Vanderbilt University Medical Center — for the development of an implantable dialysis system called iHemo, UCSF said in a recent news release.
The project would enable patients to safely and effectively treat kidney failure at home, according to the news release.
KidneyX is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American Society of Nephrology to “accelerate innovation in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases.”
The Kidney Project team, led by UCSF’s Shuvo Roy and VUMC nephrologist William Fissell, were among 15 winners of the KidneyX: Redesign Dialysis Phase 1 competition in 2019, and are now one of six winning teams in the competition’s second phase, announced July 22, 2020, in an online ceremony, the report said.
In addition to the financial prize, the winning teams will work closely with leadership of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Medicare and HHS to receive input on the technology as it advances towards commercialization, the release added.
“Our ultimate goal continues to be the elimination of all dialysis, by developing a fully functional, implantable artificial kidney,” said Roy, a Bangladeshi American professor of bioengineering and therapeutic sciences, a shared department of UCSF’s schools of Pharmacy and of Medicine.
“But by catalyzing the development of iHemo, the KidneyX prize will allow us to adapt components of our implantable-kidney technology quickly for simple and safe dialysis treatment at home,” Roy added in the release.
Hemodialysis is the current standard of care for more than half a million patients with kidney failure in the United States, and the number of Americans in need of dialysis has been increasing every year, the release notes.
Three weekly visits to a dialysis center can extend a patient’s life for a few years while they endure the long wait for rare kidney transplants, but the half-century-old technique is both inefficient and increasingly expensive — estimated to account for about seven percent of Medicare’s annual budget, it said.
Finding better solutions for patients with advanced kidney disease has become an increasing national priority, as reflected in President Donald Trump’s July 2019 Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health, the university adds.
For the past decade, Roy and Fissell have been collaborating on the creation of a fully functional implantable bioartificial kidney.
Their two-part design consists of a “hemofilter” capable of filtering out blood toxins through precisely patterned nanopore membranes — created using technology adapted from semiconductor manufacturing — as well as a “bioreactor” containing living kidney cells that performs other key kidney functions such as maintaining blood pH and hydration, it said.
The complete artificial kidney is still some years away from being approved for clinical use, but the artificial kidney’s hemofilter component can be adapted into an implantable dialysis system that could allow patients to perform frequent and prolonged treatments in a safe and simple manner at home, according to the release.
The proposed iHemo system would involve connecting an implanted hemofilter-like device to a patient’s circulatory system within their abdomen, then using an external pump to infuse blood-cleansing “dialysate” through the device to filter out blood toxins.
Since winning one of the first round of KidneyX prizes in 2019 for the iHemo concept, The Kidney Project research team has developed a prototype device and shown that its advanced nanofabricated materials can effectively filter blood in healthy pigs for up to 30 days without producing blood clots, even in the absence of systemic blood thinners, UCSF said.
The KidneyX Phase 2 prize will allow the team to scale up the device to be able to handle the blood volume needed for a clinically useful device in human patients and to demonstrate its effectiveness in pig models of kidney failure.
“We are delighted by this validation of our concept for using technological advances developed for the artificial kidney to improve the lives of dialysis patients,” Roy said in the report. “We look forward to a future where people with kidney disease can lead more normal lives with iHemo, and ultimately with the implantable artificial kidney.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.