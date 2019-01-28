A Hamilton, Ohio man, who had accepted a plea deal for murdering a Sikh American father of four last May, was sentenced Jan. 22 to 17 years in prison.
Broderick Malik Roberts had been charged with murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and possessing unlawful weapons for the May 12, 2018 fatal shooting of Indian American Jaspreet Singh, who was sitting in his car.
Singh suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso. EMTs arriving at the scene took the still-alive man first to Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was then transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where he was placed on a ventilator, but died 10 days later.
The 32-year-old man was the father of four children. He hailed from Nadala village near Kapurthala in Punjab, and had lived in the U.S. for about eight years, working as a truck driver.
Butler County, Ohio Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told India-West last May that he could not speculate on a motive for the heinous crime. Though Singh wore a turban, Gmoser said there was no evidence suggesting the shooting was a hate crime.
Gurbinder Singh, director of United Sikhs, which is helping the family with financial and legal support, told India-West last May that there was no evidence of robbery: no money or anything else was taken. Citing police reports, Singh said Jaspreet Singh was shot from behind and was found in his vehicle. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2CMCeRl)
Gmoser would not say what Roberts had stolen from Singh.
Roberts, who has been held in Butler County jail on $1 million bail for the past eight months, was scheduled to go to trial Jan. 28 and faced a life sentence. But he pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to the much-lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of unlawful weapons.
Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced Roberts to 11 years for involuntary manslaughter, three years for the use of a gun, and 36 months for the illegal possession of weapons.
