WASHINGTON — Kolam, an Indian art form of geometric patterns used as a sign of welcome, was part of a virtual kick-off ceremony of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris here Jan. 16.
Thousands of kolam ties were made as a tribute to the first woman and first Indian American U.S. vice president. "Kolam is a traditional art form from Tamil Nadu South India. Women draw it on the floors outside their houses powered rice. These geometric patterns consisting of dots and lines are a symbol of welcome and also the reminded to enter the house with positive energy," said Shanthi Chandrasekar, an award-winning multimedia and multidisciplinary artist from Maryland.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee hosted the virtual event, called "An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America's Changemakers."
Inauguration Kolam 2021 is part of the official Presidential Inauguration Committee Kick-off event.
In South India, where Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has roots, women draw kolams on the ground to invite health and prosperity into houses where they are displayed, according to Inauguration Kolam 2021.
Hundreds of artists, citizens and students of all ages from across the country collaborated online to combine their local pieces with global strength for the inauguration.
Drawn outside homes, the beautiful designs made of dots and lines provide a sense of joy and calm to all who enter.
Traditionally hand-drawn with rice flour, kolams are inclusive and eco-friendly. The dots on a kolam depict hardships in life, and the lines drawn around the dots represent the way one navigates around one’s struggles and turn one’s lives into a beautiful mosaic work of art.
