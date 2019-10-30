What you put on your body is just as important as what you put into it. If you are a vegan woman, you may still have a multitude of choices as far as food is concerned but that’s certainly not the case when it comes to fashion.
Step in Delikate Rayne, a cruelty-free women’s contemporary luxury clothing line, co-founded by Indian American sisters Komie and Meg Vora. The two are surging ahead on a path to make stylish, luxurious vegan clothing available not just to vegans but to any buyer looking to add some sass to her closet, all the while being mindful of how they consume fashion.
The Vora sisters, who are also the designers for the brand, told India-West that the eco-conscious brand, which constructs all pieces out of animal-friendly textiles, was born a few years ago out of their love for fashion, animals and the desire to contribute something meaningful to the world, even if it was just by spreading knowledge or making consumers more aware of how their buying habits have social and environmental impacts.
It was also an extension of their upbringing and their way of honoring their roots. The two, who were raised vegetarian by Jain/Hindu parents, are now vegan.
In some respects, the brand was also born out of necessity.
“It was important to us to at least get the conversation started. As we continued to dig deeper into staying consistent with our upbringing, we realized we had the diet and a lot of the lifestyle part down, but were still having trouble with curating a compassionate yet stylish closet. We were coming up empty-handed for the most part on options,” the siblings recalled to India-West. “That’s when it hit and we saw an opportunity to create and offer cruelty-free and ethically constructed pieces that embodied a certain aesthetic and overall vibe that couldn’t be found amongst the other vegan clothing options that were out. Something that speaks to today’s females that looked and felt as good on physically as it would for your heart; guilt-free luxury if you will.”
In their own words, they are creating “green luxury-definitive and progressive designs with a purpose into existence.”
“We are using Delikate Rayne as a platform to change stereotypes. Especially paying close attention to the way harmless fashion is perceived and received. We want to bring more of an overall awareness to how cruelty-free clothing is actually helping save not only animals but the environment in the long-run. To highlight how compassion and sustainability is actually cool – something that should be coveted. We like to refer to DR as the Triple E factor-ethical, edgy, and everlasting,” the Vora sisters, who are self-taught in fashion and design and are based in Los Angeles, Calif., elaborated to India-West.
Komie, who graduated from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles with a degree in marketing, noted that many people gravitate towards a vegan diet because of moral or health benefits but as far as a vegan wardrobe is concerned, there is a “disconnect” because people mostly focus on the product and not its journey.
“Unfortunately, since the benefit is not directly correlated to their well-being, consumers do not pay much attention to it because they are unaware. It is important to educate society about the overall step by step process that takes place when manufacturing these goods…many individuals are uninformed of the unethical practices taking place of the labor and factory workers and the negative impact it has on our environment overall,” Komie explained to India-West.
Meg, who has a degree in business and communications, added that more and more people are identifying with veganism these days but when it comes to fashion, there is still an overall lack of awareness.
“We know conscious consumerism is on the rise especially being mindful of sustainability and how to incorporate that into day to day existence…So as we continue to educate, we hope more people will realize how they truly do have the power to collectively shift the scale. That how and what they choose to purchase influences a demand and can make a positive impact. That making a choice to buy something that is eco-friendly and vegan lowers your carbon footprint even more so. Going vegan for the planet with food and fashion is a powerful combination,” Meg told India-West.
The more consumers create the desire for cruelty-free items, the more the industry will feel the pressure to provide the options, Meg stressed, adding, this year alone, at least 7-9 major luxury fashion houses have denounced the use of fur in their collections moving forward.
Connecting with like-minded individuals from across the globe and fighting for a purpose that is bigger than them has been the most exciting part of this journey, according to Komie. “I think entrepreneurship tests you in multiple ways and you really learn more about yourself in the process because you are dealing with so many factors,” she said.
Meg, obviously, shares Komie’s vision.
“Having a platform that allows us to reach a wide audience to spread awareness about why sustainability and compassion is important not only in fashion but in daily living is incredible, especially when we get feedback from people who tell us that something we said, or created, made them think twice about their purchasing decisions or made them change their eating habits. That is the ultimate compliment,” Meg told India-West.
Breaking out of the traditional mold of people’s perceptions caused some concern in the family but after some initial hesitation, her parents came around.
“At first it took a bit of convincing and proving to get our parents fully on board as we were going against the normal, traditional expected role for females,” Meg noted to India-West. “As they grew with us and continued to see the recognition it became more accepted. They are proud and happy we are learning so much.”
This journey has been a lot like a roller coaster ride but the influx of appreciation, their aspirational outlook, and the urge to create something new provides plenty of motivation for the duo.
The Vora sisters count actress Logan Browning, singer-songwriters JoJo and Mya among their clients. They also partnered with PETA to create its first-ever vegan fashion lookbook, starring Bollywood stars Harshvardhan Rane and Adah Sharma, which was shot at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.
The duo also admitted that as the dialogue in fashion towards sustainability and cruelty has taken a substantial turn, they are getting more attention, but with the bouquets come the brickbats.
“Now it’s actually considered necessary and cool to stand for something; it’s the newest trend,” they said. “As one of the pioneers of the cruelty-free fashion movement, it’s been a lonely rise. We are grateful for all the positive and negative feedback we receive though. We embrace the good and the bad because it helps us grow and inspires us to continue pushing forward. Our mistakes and failures are what provides the most important insights and shapes us for the better. When you have a brand that is aligned with a purpose you are going to get some backlash as well since not everyone is going to be rooting for your cause. It’s inevitable.”
However, their greatest challenge, they said, has been to change the preconceived stereotypes around “cruelty-free” fashion.
“We want to help influence mainstream culture in the best way – a meaningful, non-threatening way... A lot of people think it has to be all or nothing and that’s what the issue is. We hope folks will eventually realize that by buying even one piece from a vegan or eco-friendly company they are lowering their carbon footprint. If we all do a little individually, together we will do a lot,” they asserted.
So, what is their ultimate goal?
“To take animals out of the equation of fashion and continue to spread compassion worldwide,” Komie said.
“To continue to build DR into an all-encompassing lifestyle brand with multiple components and media elements that will allow us to keep the conversation going – never stop educating and providing knowledge on kind fashion, sustainability, ethics and how people can do this without feeling overwhelmed. To forever remind everyone – they can maintain a conscious lifestyle without making compromises when it comes to style and/or quality while preserving the planet and their ethics,” Meg added.
