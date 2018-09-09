SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – In celebration of India’s Supreme Court decision striking down Section 377, the country’s law criminalizing gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2O3Qb1G), Koolfi Creamery, based in this East Bay city in Northern California, Sept. 7 announced the release of a limited-edition ice cream flavor.
India’s Supreme Court unanimously struck down one of the oldest colonial era laws Sept. 6 criminalizing homosexuality with Chief Justice Dipak Misra calling it “irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.”
Koolfi Creamery’s Indian American founders Priti Narayanan and Madhuri “Mads” Anji, who are married, are passionate about food, social justice, particularly in the queer desi and Indian communities, and the environment, the company told India-West in a press release.
“I am very happy that India, after 158 years, has taken a step in the right direction for its queer citizens. I hope that change will happen faster now and my wife and I can someday soon enter our motherland as a family,” said Narayanan, who proposed to Anji in the heart of the Castro when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013. “We got married the next year and we know what a world of difference the law backing us has made in our lives.”
Anji agreed, adding in the release, “This is an amazing historic decision, removing the stigma of criminality. It is a relief to know that those who have harassed us no longer have the backing of the law. It will be easier for our families and allies in India to support us openly in a society that is so community and family oriented.”
To celebrate the historic victory, Koolfi Creamery is releasing a limited-edition “Jai Ho” Sweet Alphonso mango with Rainbow sprinkles ice cream that will be available only at the Oakland Pride event scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.
“The word Jai means victory. This ice cream is a victory treat to celebrate the queer Indian identity, rainbow sprinkles topping on delicious Indian Alphonso mango ice cream,” explained Narayanan.
Koolfi Creamery makes 20 vegan and dairy flavors, five vegan and 15 dairy, which are inspired by the flavors of India and the couple’s love for nature, travel, and multi-racial and -national backgrounds (Indian, German, and American), the release added.
Anji and Narayanan were recognized for their more than 25-years of LGBTQ activism by former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden at the White House in 2013.
