An Indian American man in Tampa, Florida, has won millions of dollars from the state lottery, and intends to use his winnings to help underprivileged kids in his native country.
Krishna Barri, who said he rarely plays the lottery, bought a handful of tickets and one resulted in a $14.5 million jackpot, according to a Fox13 News report.
For the drawing on Dec. 1, he played 10 tickets at the Zephyrhills Publix Liquor Store and hit the jackpot, the report said.
“21-30-39-44-45-46. I won’t forget those numbers anymore,” Barri told the news outlet.
Barri said those numbers didn’t mean anything when he chose them, but they do now.
“I started looking at the tickets, the first ticket, second ticket, third ticket. Oh my god, that’s it! It was an amazing feeling,” said Barri in the report. “I called my wife. I said, ‘We got the lottery!’ and she said, ‘Wow, are you kidding me?’ I said, ‘No. That’s true!’”
With his winnings, he intends to pay it forward, saying, “I’m going to open a trust in India, and I’m going to provide an education for 100 people.”
With financial support from his brother-in-law, Barri came to the U.S. from India nearly 20 years ago to study at the University of South Florida, the report said.
“I came here to do my masters. I struggled. I did the part-time jobs. I worked for a bookstore,” Barri added in his conversation with Fox13. “I worked at the Sun Dome, standing in the parking lot for 12 hours working for $6.25.”
He says he will return to India before the end of the year to help others in his brother-in-law’s name, it said.
“He’s not here anymore to celebrate with me, but the trust is going to be in his name,” said Barri.
While Barri and his family have a lot more cushion to live with now, he told his IT business partner that he still planned to work, the report added.
“I said the dollar that I bought the ticket came from that job. I have to respect that,” said Barri.
As for what he plans to do for himself and his family, Barri said he plans to buy a new house and cars for himself and his wife, and he will put aside college money for his children, the report said.
