Indian American researcher Krishnendu Roy and his colleague Johnna S. Temenoff at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, have received the Outstanding Achievement in Research Program Development Award, given annually to the research team that creates a new thought leadership platform for significantly expanding Georgia Tech’s research portfolio.
Roy and Temenoff are the director and deputy director, respectively, of the NSF Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies.
Roy also holds the Robert A. Milton Chair and is the director of the Marcus Center for Cell-Therapy Characterization and Manufacturing and the Center for ImmunoEngineering.
According to a Georgia Tech press release, CMaT is the world’s first and only center focused on developing new tools, technologies, and processes for scalable, quality-driven biomanufacturing of cell therapies.
New cell therapies, especially stem cell and immune cell, have the potential to revolutionize treatments of unsolved and chronic medical conditions. In the past, manufacturing failures, financial challenges, and lower-than-expected sales have hampered the transition of new cell therapies from clinical trials to the open market.
The biomanufacturing community needs new production tools and technologies; robust supply-chain, storage, and distribution logistics; and a well-trained cell-manufacturing workforce. These are the challenges that CMaT, under the leadership of Roy and Temenoff, is designed to meet.
Roy and Temenoff were nominated by Susan S. Margulies, Wallace H. Coulter Department Chair and professor in the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering.
“Professors Roy and Temenoff have helped bring together a highly diverse local and national team . . . to solve the critical challenges facing cell manufacturing,” Margulies stated in a press release. “Such a multidisciplinary, comprehensive approach could be emulated to solve other grand challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.