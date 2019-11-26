The Colorado Springs Business Journal recently announced its group of Women of Influence for 2019, with Indian American Krithika Prashant among those recognized.
Prashant was in seventh grade in India when she discovered many girls didn’t have the opportunities she had, according to the journal.
“I realized that after fourth grade, they have to leave [school] and start working for the family,” she told the publication. “I told my mother, ‘Mama, this is not right.’ And she said, ‘Fine, that’s the problem — then do something about it. What do you want to do?’ And that was a turning point in my life. That’s when I pitched the idea to her: ‘Why can’t I teach those girls?’”
Soon she was teaching five girls in her home after school and, as the years passed, those girls started teaching others. Her very first student kept coming until Prashant left India in 2001, “and then she finished her college education,” Prashant said in the report.
“That just gives me goosebumps. And that cycle continues because we had coached somebody and gave them that strength to say, ‘Yes, we can break the barrier,’’’ she added.
Breaking barriers, mentoring, and helping youths, children and women are the threads that run through Prashant’s life, the report said.
On the long list of organizations she has served with include: CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, the Mayor’s Young Leader Awards, the Olympic City USA Taskforce, Pikes Peak Complete Count Census Committee, Care and Share, Colorado Springs Dance Theatre and Colorado Springs Rising Professionals, according to her bio.
Prashant is an independent PR and marketing consultant, and the owner and director of Krithika’s Performing Arts Center. With her 15-year-old daughter, she also works on a project that uses performing arts to relay the messages of anti-bullying and suicide prevention, it said.
Prashant is known for her energy and impact in a broad range of partnerships, for tireless volunteerism, and for skillfully navigating differences with her combination of “productive dialogue, over-communication, and compromise.” But in 2016, life threw her what could have become an insurmountable obstacle, the business journal said.
“I had a very bad fall on ice. I had a lot of nerve damage. I was just broken in many places…” she recollected to the media outlet. “I thought at that time that if I do all the number of surgeries, then it will get better. But now I’m realizing that there are some things that I can’t fix. … It affects my day-to-day activities, and there are some very unpredictable days. But I had to make a choice: Either I had to embrace that and say this is the new me now — and how do I cope with that and move on? Or I’ll feel so bad about it all the time, that I go into that [downward] cycle. So I decided I’m going to continue — and in fact, maybe the new me will help me understand other people who are going through the same things.”
