An Indian American city councilmember in Seattle, Wash., Kshama Sawant, Jan. 24 announced her intention to seek a third term.
A socialist, Sawant became the first incumbent to jump into the city’s pivotal 2019 elections when she made her announcement.
“To make Seattle the kind of city that working people in our community need … we need more, not fewer, elected representatives like myself,” she said, according to a Seattle Times report.
Three District 3 challengers have registered campaigns: nonprofit executive Beto Yarce, pot-shop owner Logan Bowers, and neighborhood activist Pat Murakami, according to the report.
Speaking to reporters at Saba Ethiopian Cuisine, a Central Area restaurant threatened by redevelopment, Sawant described the 2019 elections as a struggle between wealth and people power, the Times said.
Business leaders will spend big to help one of her opponents this year, like they did in 2015, predicted the council member who garnered national attention when she initially won office as a socialist in 2013, the report added.
“Who runs Seattle? Amazon and big business or the working people?” asked Sawant, who lost a battle last year for a per-employee tax on high-grossing companies to address homelessness, according to the publication.
Union, immigrant, community and religious leaders who stood with the incumbent Jan. 24 said they would seek to keep her uncompromising voice on the council, the report noted
