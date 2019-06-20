Ksquare June 6 announced that its chief executive officer Dirgesh Patel was the recipient of the Innovator of the Year Award, given by the educational program INROADS.
The Indian American was among several winners of the award, including United Health Care, Martin Luther King III, Kimberly Bryant and Alex Villanueva.
The winners were honored at the Founder's Day Benefit Gala, being recognized for carrying out the mission of INROADS, the international organization inspired from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s landmark "I Have a Dream" speech and founded by Frank C. Carr almost 50 years ago, the firm said in a news release.
Patel was presented with the Innovator of the Year award at a gala held earlier this month at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with a nearly sold-out attendance.
"An innovator is someone who's always looking outside of the box with forward thinking, thought leadership, and at the same time, capable of evolving from a modernization standpoint." Patel said in a statement.
About INROADS, an organization with over 28 offices serving nearly 2,000 interns at over 200 companies, Patel said: "The real thing that INROADS always gave me was counsel and mentorship, something extremely valuable and critical to anybody at any age, but especially when you're a teenager. I was scared because I didn't know what the future was going to hold for me, or even if I was ready. INROADS came and told me: 'Dirgesh, here's a hand to lean on, and we got you.' And they did."
Among the laureates of the evening included King, laureate with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Bryant, honored as Alumni of the Year; Villanueva, received the Rising Star mention; and United Health Group recognized with the Frank C. Carr Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.