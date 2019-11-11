L’Oréal Paris has announced that two Indian American philanthropists, Hetal Jani and Shreyaa Venkat, are among ten ‘2019 Women of Worth’ honorees, who will be awarded $10,000 towards their worthy causes.
These women represent a range of causes, including empowering at-risk teenage girls, supporting survivors of conversion therapy and helping parents of children with learning disabilities to navigate the special education system, said L’Oréal.
Inspired by the L’Oréal Paris tagline, “Because You’re Worth It,” the philanthropic Women of Worth program honors the “intrinsic worth of everyday women igniting positive change in their communities and championing self-worth in others,” said the company.
Jani of Queens, New York, is the founding executive director of SPEAK Mentorship, which stands for Support Prepare Empower Aspiring Kids. The organization works towards advancing diversity in leadership through college and career preparedness, mentoring immigrant girls on cultural identity, career trajectory and gender association.
Ashburn, Virginia-based Venkat, a senior at Broad Run High School, has founded NEST4US, which works with communities to provide volunteer and leadership opportunities, focusing on reducing food waste and feeding the hungry.
Sixteen-year-old Venkat, who has been volunteering for over five years, is an academic honor roll student, a travel soccer player, a third-degree black belt, a certified soccer referee, a Kathak dancer, and an assistant instructor at a martial arts school, according to the nonprofit’s website.
The public can vote for one woman to become this year’s ‘National Honoree,’ who will receive an additional $25,000 to support her cause. Each honoree, said L’Oréal, will receive $10,000, along with support via national paid media, educational and training opportunities, and a large-scale platform to share her story.
Register with an email address to vote once a day, now through Nov. 15.
The ‘2019 Women of Worth’ honorees will be recognized during a ceremony in New York City Dec. 4.
