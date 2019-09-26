The Los Angeles chapter of Child Rights and You held its second Arts Carnival fundraiser Sept. 15 at Pump it Up in Valencia, Santa Clarita, Calif., to support less privileged children.
“This is our second arts carnival which we organized in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Varnica Singh, CRY America’s Los Angeles action center lead. “We had a painting competition in different age groups, and we gave kids different topics to express their creativity,” the Indian American executive said.
The carnival featured a henna booth, a silent auction and an art competition where children drew and painted on sheets of paper and small canvases provided by CRY.
Trophies and certificates were handed out to the winners of the art competition, which was divided into different age groups: In the 3-6 years category, the first prize went to Aditi while Srividya and Anika came in second and third, respectively; in the 7-10 years category, Esha came in first, Avani was second and the third prize went to Yashvee; in the 11-14 years category, Mahati was first, Abhi took the second spot and Sanjay came in third; and in the 15-plus years category, the first prize went to Kruthi while Sanjith and Pratika took the second and third spots, respectively.
Auction items on display included a STEAM education box from Toka Box, SL Loft jewelry, handmade paintings, handmade greeting cards by JEM Cookies, traditional art pieces, handmade crochet scarf, The Looks Threading Salon vouchers, Origami Owl jewelry by Cherise Imbert, and Glow House Gaming party package to name a few. Local Indian American cake baker Pavani Pasumurthy donated cupcakes to be sold at the event to raise additional funds.
Preparations for the event took one month, and were done in collaboration with Gunjan from Pump it Up, who gave participants a discount on the open jump play time, said Singh.
The proceeds will go to grassroots organizations across the U.S. and to children in Asian countries, Singh said.
“Today, everyone who came here has made a global impact to help less privileged kids. I want to thank our volunteers and Boston Scientific for being our main sponsor, Pump it Up for being our venue sponsor, Kumon Saugus North and Kumon of Copper hill for sponsorships,” she said.
CRY America is a 501c3 non-profit organization driven by its vision of a just world in which all children have equal opportunities to develop to their full potential and realize their dreams.
