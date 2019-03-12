Sheriff’s deputies from Los Angeles County were ready when a trio of juvenile would-be culprits attempted to rob Golden Jewelers in the “Little India” shopping area of Artesia.
Deputies Naz Patel and Yal Moseley were sitting across from the jewelry store on the 18600 block of Pioneer Blvd. March 10 around 5:30 p.m. when three youngsters – two Hispanic and one African American – went in and attempted a smash-and-grab, Patel told India-West in a phone interview.
The Indian American police officer said that there has been a string of activity in the area of late, and he and Moseley were there to monitor for any illegal activity.
Three young suspects ran into the store and used hammers to smash glass counters and grab as much jewelry as they could, he said.
“The timing was perfect,” Patel said of him and Moseley being there when the crime happened.
The duo ran in, brought the suspects to the ground and held them until backup came to handcuff them and take them to the station, according to Patel’s account of the incident.
Several employees and customers were in the store at the time the incident happened but no one was hurt, Patel noted.
One person who was in a silver, mid-sized getaway car did manage to elude authorities and remains at large, according to Patel.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Greg Knapp at (562) 243-3704.
