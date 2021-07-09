President Joe Biden July 9 afternoon announced his nomination of Los Angeles, California Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next U.S. Ambassador to India.
If confirmed by the Senate, as is expected, Garcetti — who served as co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign — will have to manage a thorny trade relationship between the two countries, and quickly get up to speed on defense issues, Rick Rossow, Senior Adviser and Wadhwani Chair in U.S.-India Policy Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told India-West.
“It is difficult to imagine anyone breaking the logjam on trade issues,” said Rossow, noting that both Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sport protectionist leanings amid massive trade deficits with the world.
The ongoing trade war between the two countries reached its lowest point in 2018 when India imposed tariffs on 28 products in retaliation to the U.S. government’s imposing of heavy tariffs on aluminum and steel from India. Earlier that year, the U.S. ended its generalized system of preferences for India, a program that allowed for duty-free exports of certain products.
Former President Donald Trump called India “the tariff king,” saying: “When we send a motorcycle to India, it’s a 100 percent tariff. When India sends a motorcycle to us, we brilliantly charge them nothing.”
On defense, Rossow noted: “Mayor Garcetti will have a particularly steep learning curve to cover our defense relationship with India.” He referred to military exercises, finding a comfortable “strategic pathway,” pending defense sales, and the evolution of Quad, an initiative by the U.S., Japan, Australia and India to get Covid vaccines to the developing world. Garcetti’s close ties to Biden could accelerate Quad’s strategy, predicted Rossow.
The veteran India expert acknowledged that Garcetti presently has no relationship to India nor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His views on contentious issues, such as India’s treatment of its minorities, or his position on statehood for Jammu and Kashmir are unknown. However, the two-term mayor serves on the executive committee of Human Rights Watch, which has been critical of the Modi government.
Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami cheered Biden’s announcement. “It is good for India to have an ambassador from the U.S., who is a Rhodes scholar and familiar with geopolitics.”
Rangaswami noted that Garcetti had successfully negotiated with world leaders to bring the 2028 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles. He also noted the recent appointment by the U.S. State Department of Indian American diplomat Atul Keshap as Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi. “They will make a great team,” said Rangaswami, adding, too, that he was excited to see a Californian nominated to the post, as the state already shares a robust relationship with India.
Biden had been mulling Garcetti’s nomination to the post for at least two months. After the nomination was formally announced, Garcetti, whose mayoral term ends in December 2022, said in a press statement: "I have committed my life to service: as an activist, as a teacher, as a naval officer, as a public servant, and if confirmed, next as an ambassador. Part of that commitment means that when your nation calls, you answer that call.”
"And should I be confirmed, I'll bring this same energy, commitment, and love for this city to my new role and will forge partnerships and connections that will help Los Angeles,” he said.
IMPACT Executive Director Neil Makhija issued a statement lauding the nomination of Garcetti. “Ambassadorship to India is a critical position for strengthening ties between the world’s largest and the world’s oldest democracy, and President Biden has made an excellent choice in Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.”
“Mayor Garcetti’s credentials and national stature make him an excellent pick for the Ambassadorship to India, a position that is critical to key American priorities like the global COVID-19 crisis, climate change, and immigration,” said Makhija, noting Garcetti’s leadership in getting Los Angeles residents vaccinated, and addressing the realities of climate change.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, also issued a statement on the nomination. “President Biden’s nomination of Mayor Garcetti to serve as our next Ambassador to India is an important step forward in the U.S.-India partnership as our nations work together to end the pandemic, increase economic cooperation, and ensure regional security.”
“Mayor Garcetti’s experience in leading Los Angeles while championing international cooperation between the world’s leading cities will undoubtedly serve him well as he helps strengthens the relationship between the world’s largest democracy and its oldest,” he said.
Garcetti has been the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles since 2013, following 12 years as a member of the City Council, including six as Council President. He currently chairs LA Metro, the country’s second-busiest transit agency.
Garcetti co-founded Climate Mayors and led more than 400 U.S. mayors to adopt the Paris Climate agreement. He is the current Chair of C40 Cities, a network of 97 of the world’s biggest cities taking bold climate action, and has led the organization’s engagement and expansion in India as well as C40’s global response to the COVID pandemic through the sharing of best practices and resources.
During 12 years as an Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve Component, Garcetti served under the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet and the Defense Intelligence Agency, retiring in 2017 as a Lieutenant.
