The AAPI Victory Fund will host a presidential forum and national community action summit on Sept. 8, in Orange County, Calif. Seen here is the leadership of the AAPI Victory Fund at its Jan. 14, 2016 launch at the National Press Club in Washington, DC (l-r): founders and speakers Kavita Challa, Bel Leong-Hong, Sen. Tim Kaine, Dilawar Syed, Indian American chair of the Victory Fund Shekar Narasimhan, and Chris Lu, former deputy secretary of Labor in the Obama administration. (AAPI Victory Fund photo)