U.C. Merced Sept. 28 announced that Dr. Vikram and Priya Lakireddy have made their first substantial gift to the university to support the Merced 2020 Project.
The generous donation from the Merced-based Lakireddys will also name the state-of-the-art central hub of the new U.C. Merced Conference Center after the Indian American donors.
The Dr. Vikram and Priya Lakireddy Grand Ballroom will host scholarly conferences and seminars, student-focused events and will be a flagship location for high-level events and speakers, the university said.
Vikram Lakireddy, a Merced cardiologist and a trustee of the U.C. Merced Foundation, and Priya Lakireddy, a contract administrator in the Division of Finance and Administration and past president of the U.C. Merced Staff Assembly, are longtime supporters of and advocates for the university.
“Vikram and I feel strongly about supporting the Merced community,” said Priya Lakireddy in a statement.
“We are honored that the grand ballroom will bear our names as it is an important step forward for the campus and will strengthen the relationship between UC Merced and the entire Central Valley region,” she said.
“The university is very important to us as a family — we’ve been involved in the campus since the beginning. We hope that others will be inspired to support UC Merced and help the campus continue to transform lives,” Vikram Lakireddy continued.
“The commitment of the Lakireddy family to UC Merced is inspiring and has truly helped grow the university’s reputation and presence in the Valley,” said Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz. “Vikram and Priya have made it a priority to continue to improve their community through their gifts of time, thoughtful counsel, and selfless generosity.”
Vikram’s father Dr. Hanimireddy Lakireddy, Merced’s first cardiologist and a member of the U.C. Merced Foundation Board of Trustees since 2006, was recently honored with U.C. Merced’s prestigious Chancellor’s Medal.
Dr. Lakireddy so strongly believed in the positive impact that UC Merced would make on the region that before the campus opened its doors, he and his family endowed the campus’ largest lecture hall, the Dr. Lakireddy Auditorium, the university release said.
The site of the first UC Merced graduation ceremony, the Dr. Lakireddy Auditorium is one of the largest lecture halls on campus and continues to serve as an important academic and entertainment hub for the university, it said.
The Lakireddy family moved to Merced in 1984 and have been supporters of U.C. Merced, Merced College, and Merced high schools, among numerous other community organizations and projects.
Their philanthropy is also one of international impact — they have built schools, roads and wells in Andhra Pradesh, the Indian state where Hanimireddy Lakireddy was raised, the university said.
