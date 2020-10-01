Dr. Vikram and Priya Lakireddy have made a substantial gift in support of U.C. Merced’s Merced 2020 Project. “The university is very important to us as a family — we’ve been involved in the campus since the beginning. We hope that others will be inspired to support UC Merced and help the campus continue to transform lives,” the Indian American cardiologist Vikram Lakireddy said. (photo provided)