The Morehead-Cain Foundation last month announced its class of 2024 scholars, including Indian Americans Avni Bannuru and Karina Vasudeva of North Carolina and Maryland, respectively.
The Foundation is home to the first merit scholarship program in the United States, and was founded at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a news release said.
This fall, Morehead-Cain will welcome 70 new Morehead-Cain Scholars to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from across North Carolina, the United States and the world, it said.
The Morehead-Cain Scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at UNC–Chapel Hill. It also features a distinctive program of summer enrichment experiences designed to stretch students beyond their comfort zones.
Scholars learn and grow throughout their four summers. They have opportunities to complete an outdoor leadership course, work in teams on problems facing cities throughout North America, work with organizations around the globe, and gain professional experience that helps launch their careers.
Bannuru will graduate this spring from Apex High School in Apex, North Carolina. Bannuru is the founder of the 4BetterTomorrow Foundation, a nonprofit that allows local middle and high school students to participate in and lead community service programs.
She is also the vice president of competitive events for her school’s DECA chapter, where she leads teams in district, state and international business competitions. She has a passion for music and cooking, is a guitar and vocal performer and author of a cookbook called “Avni’s Kitchen.”
At the University of North Carolina, Bannuru is interested in studying public health and Spanish. She is the daughter of Srini and Shashi Bannuru of Cary.
Vasudeva will graduate this spring from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, where she is a member of the Lazarus Leaders Fellowship Program.
Vasudeva initiated a program designed to build awareness about the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products among the underprivileged and homeless in her community and patented an invention for a sustainable, novel menstrual cup.
She also led a student group to research and advocate for legislation affecting students’ physical and mental health, served as captain of the Mock Trial team and is a member of her school’s celebrated Chamber Choir.
At the university, Vasudeva is interested in studying biomedical engineering and public health. She is the daughter of Ajay Vasudeva and Sunita Gill of Chevy Chase.
The Summer Enrichment Program is complemented by the Morehead-Cain Discovery Fund. Scholars are encouraged to deeply explore their interests, whether those involve studying under celebrated artists, attending leadership retreats or obtaining wilderness first responder certification.
From researching food and agriculture industries in Iceland to examining the impact of innovation and entrepreneurship throughout New Orleans in the decade following Hurricane Katrina, Morehead-Cain Scholars have the resources to pursue educational opportunities wherever they may find them, the news release said.
As set out in the program’s founding documents, selection criteria for the Morehead-Cain are leadership, moral force of character, academic achievement and physical vigor.
Only a handful of Morehead-Cain recipients will be selected, solely on the basis of merit and accomplishment, from among the thousands of students who apply, it said.
Nearly 280 Morehead-Cain Scholars make outstanding contributions across the full range of university life. Morehead-Cain Scholars play a prominent role in Carolina’s vibrant student community, participating in a wide range of activities such as student government, community service and the performing arts.
Since 2000, 14 Morehead-Cain Scholars have won Rhodes Scholarships to England’s Oxford University, one of the world’s most competitive and prestigious awards for graduate study.
Since the first Morehead Scholars graduated from Carolina in 1957, 31 of UNC-Chapel Hill’s 34 Rhodes Scholars have been Morehead-Cain Scholars, the release said.
Morehead-Cains have also gone on to receive numerous other scholarships that have taken them both across the world and across the country to further their academic goals and achievements.
Founded in 1945, the Morehead-Cain has been a model for countless merit scholarships throughout the United States.
These include the University of Virginia’s Jefferson Scholars Program, Duke University’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholars Program and Emory University’s Woodruff Scholars Program, the release said.
