LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Bird Marella, a boutique law firm which engages in the practice of complex civil and white collar criminal litigation, has announced the elevation of Gopi K. Panchapakesan to principal, effective Jan. 1.
Since joining the firm as an associate in 2014, Panchapakesan has established a successful practice focused on the litigation and arbitration of complex business disputes, the law firm said, adding that he has particular expertise defending clients in civil RICO and class action matters.
“I am honored to be part of a firm that, for nearly four decades, has been defined by excellence both inside and outside the courtroom,” said Panchapakesan. “Bird Marella has always been committed to developing the next generation of leaders. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s success in the years to come,” the Indian American added.
Panchapakesan has successfully represented publicly-traded and privately-held companies alike in high-stakes matters. He has experience representing clients involved in a wide variety of industries, including apparel, consumer products, multi-level marketing, pharmaceutical, real estate, and technology. He has particular expertise defending companies and individuals in quasi-criminal actions. His work has been noted by the Los Angeles Magazine which has named him a “Southern California Rising Star.”
Managing Principal Paul S. Chan said, “Gopi is an outstanding attorney who represents clients with a rare combination of legal skills and practical judgment. He will be a leader among our next generation of principals who embody the future of our firm.”
Panchapakesan is the co-president-elect of the South Asian Bar Association of Southern California. He has a JD from Harvard Law School and his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University.
