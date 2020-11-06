Virginia Education Secretary Atif Qarni (above) has been working to change the admissions process at all Governor’s Schools to improve diversity. However, Indian American parent Srinivas Akella said he moved to Fairfax County specifically to get his son – who has prepared for years – into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, adding: “It just feels like a slap in the face” to have the rules change. (education.virginia.gov photo)