MILPITAS, Calif. – The first annual Lead In Heels event held here last week at the India Community Center raked in nearly $31,000 in donations, according to a press release.
In her welcoming address, Lead’s president Punitma Malhotra gave an overview of the organization’s mission whose focus is on women’s empowerment globally. LIH focuses on building a support network for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and victims of acid attacks and rape. The founder of San Jose-based Blue Astral said LIH partners with other NGOs with the same goal.
Papiha Nandy, chairperson of LIH and founder of a radio show, who has worked as a volunteer in the Bay Area for almost 30 years helping women facing abuse, told the gathering that LIH’s outreach includes trafficked women. By creating a supportive network for them, they can not only come out of the difficult situations they once found themselves in, they can also “lead in heels,” the Indian American radio show host said. Nandy was lauded for her untiring work.
The featured speaker of the evening was Triveni Acharya, who, along with her late husband Balakrishna Acharya, co-founded the Mumbai-based Rescue Foundation. To date, the NGO has rescued more than 5,000 girls. LIH has partnered with the group with financial support.
Acharya urged the gathering to donate generously to LIH. “The donation you will give to Lead In Heels will be a massive help in providing” important services to the women and help them heal from their trauma and eventually find success in life, she said.
“Through the help of Lead In Heels we are able to provide house counselors and doctors for the proper care of the survivors,” Acharya said. “We partner with government hospitals and mental health organizations so that these girls recover from the trauma they have undergone.
“As they have suffered from physical, sexual and mental abuse, these treatments are very crucial and we are thankful to Lead In Heels who have supported us to continue our mission to rescue, rehab and reintegrate the girls back (into) society.”
Saratoga councilmember Rishi Kumar was the chief guest for the event, during which he presented Lead In Heels and Nandy with a proclamation.
The cultural segment of the evening included a dance performance by Joya Kazi, a Los Angeles-based internationally acclaimed choreographer and dance educator. A sizzling fashion show presented by Ramp Hub Productions and directed by Pam Bhatt had the crowd cheering the models enthusiastically.
Bay Area Kathak dancer Archana Patkar, a student of Kathak maestro Pandit Chitresh Das, was scintillating. Stand-up comediennes Meg David and Mansi Mehra had the audience in stitches. Popular Bay Area singers Mandeep Singh, Puja Purandare and Krishnan Subramanian entertained as well. Sarika Batra emceed the event and food was catered by Jalsa.
Items donated by a number of local vendors were snapped up by the gathering at the silent auction. Nandy said the money raised through the auction would fund a project to help 10 survivors of acid attacks.
Nandy said LIH is still accepting donations through its website, www.leadinheelsus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.