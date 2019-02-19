XPRIZE, in partnership with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, Feb. 8 announced two grand prize winners of the Adult Literacy XPRIZE, a multi-year, multi-phase competition focused on transforming the lives of low-literate adults across the nation.
The grand prize winners, Indian American-founded Learning Upgrade and People ForWords, will divide a $3 million purse, while each also receiving a $1 million achievement prize, for having the best performance in two key demographic groups: native English speakers and English language learners.
A panel of independent, expert judges determined the grand prize winners after their apps generated the greatest gains between a pre- and post-test, which were administered approximately one year apart to learners in a 12-month field test in Los Angeles, Dallas and Philadelphia, according to an XPRIZE news release.
After careful review of overall student achievement among both native English speakers and English language learners who initially were reading English at a third-grade level or below, the judges declared a tie between the two top performing apps.
The Learning Upgrade app, led by San Diego, Calif.-based Vinod Lobo, helps students learn English and math “the fun way” through songs, video, games and rewards. The app is available on both Android and iOS devices at no cost.
The other team, People ForWords, led by Dallas, Texas-based Southern Methodist University’s Simmons School of Education and Human Development, in collaboration with SMU’s Guildhall and Literacy Instruction for Texas, has developed “Codex: Lost Words of Atlantis,” a mobile game based on an archeological adventure storyline to help adult learners improve their English reading skills. The app is currently available on Android devices at no cost.
Learning Upgrade is a team of educators, musicians, artists and programmers that designs innovative, engaging lessons for English, reading, writing and math. Through songs, video, games and rewards, Learning Upgrade has helped over 1 million students make learning breakthroughs, according to its bio page (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2TGyHv7). With the app, everyone with a smartphone can start where they are now and move up to where they need to be to succeed in school, earn a diploma, get a better job, or enter college, it said.
The app has already proven effective in a variety of literacy programs including adult schools, libraries, community colleges, migrant education, public housing, refugee centers, and workforce training. Independent learners in over 40 countries have experienced the app, the competition page noted.
After successful pilots, the company has expanded its deployments at Queens Public Library in New York, Bunker Hill Community College in Boston, and READ/San Diego Public Library. It said that its next challenge is to scale up to serve millions of learners and change lives around the world.
“We are making this happen by partnering with organizations, companies and education providers to expand app access to more unserved learners,” the company wrote.
Lobo is the co-founder and CEO of Learning Upgrade. He has worked for over 20 years producing educational technology programs. His expertise is bringing together educators, musicians, artists, and programmers to create lessons that are engaging and effective, according to his bio.
The mix of product development and work with instructors and students in schools gives Lobo a unique perspective. His goal is to combine learning research, creative media, and technology to help students make learning breakthroughs, the bio noted.
Former Gov. Jeb Bush, together with Denine Torr of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and XPRIZE board member Amir Ansari, announced the grand prize winners at the Barbara Bush Foundation’s Florida Celebration of Reading in Miami.
“We believe the ability to read proficiently and a basic education are fundamental to a person’s success in society. When we helped launch the Adult Literacy XPRIZE, we hoped to find a way to eliminate barriers and help create equal access to educational instruction for all individuals,” said Torr in a statement.
“We are excited about the impact these innovative, award-winning apps will have on reducing literacy program waiting lists while increasing their capacity to serve and reach students during times that fit within their busy lives,” Torr added.
Launched on former first lady Barbara Bush’s 90th birthday in 2015, the $7M Barbara Bush Foundation Adult Literacy XPRIZE challenges teams to develop mobile applications for smartphones that increase literacy skills among participating adult learners.
With research showing that 77 percent of Americans now own a smartphone, the competition aims to dramatically change the way the United States meets the needs of the 36 million adults with low literacy skills, by tackling the largest obstacles to achieving basic literacy – access, retention and scale, it said.
Jeb Bush asked XPRIZE to solve humanity’s greatest challenges, to help create a competition to tackle the largest obstacles to adults achieving basic literacy, according to the release. “We launched this project to leverage the power of competition to infuse innovation and fresh ideas into the adult literacy landscape.”
The second phase of the initiative is the upcoming $1 million Barbara Bush Foundation Adult Literacy XPRIZE Communities Competition, a 15-month competition for organizations, communities and individuals to recruit adult learners to download and use the apps developed by the two grand prize-winning teams along with the following two finalist teams.
Among the finalist teams was Dr. Prema Nedungadi of Amrita University in Kerala, India. Inspired by Amrita University’s Chancellor AMMA and led by Nedungadi, this team of educators and developers created a personalized learning app along with engaging, culturally appropriate e-content linked to life skills.
Along with Learning Upgrade and People ForWords, AmritaCREATE and Cell-Ed will each receive $125,000 for their participation in the Communities Competition, XPRIZE noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.