SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – When three young immigrant students, quietly but firmly, delivered a mix of inspiring and emotional speeches about “being heard and being seen,” it quickly became the highlight of “Why Counting Kids Matters Most in the 2020 Census,” a media and community stakeholder event convened by Ethnic Media Services Sept. 27 at the World Affairs Council here.
The speeches by Talia Kishinevsky, a senior at the Ruth Asawa School for Performing Arts; and Geraldine Marie O. Urgel and Katelyn Alexis Rivas of John O’Connell High School summed up the underlying theme of the event: promoting awareness about why it’s crucial to have an accurate tally of people, including of the youngest members – four years and younger – who had the highest undercount rate. Getting the correct count not only reflects how communities are represented but also determines how millions of dollars of federal funds, which are driven by Census data, are utilized towards public services.
The event, attended by Census experts, various ethnic media outlets and community/youth advocates, was moderated by Sandy Close, founder and director of Ethnic Media Services.
Son M. Le, partnership specialist at the Census Bureau for the 2020 Census, told India-West that there’s plenty of ambiguity around who is counted. He explained that anyone who is in the U.S., excluding tourists, has to be counted.
“The Census Bureau counts everyone,” Le told India-West. “If you live here, you sleep here, we count you here. Even people who are here on work visas. Let’s say, an H-1B visa holder lands here on March 31 before midnight April 1, then that person should be counted here. The rationale is, if you live here regardless of your status, you use resources and services that require funding, you drive a car, the roads have to be paved for, you use water, sewage system, trash services, all those require money.”
Mayra E. Alvarez, president of the Children’s Partnership, stated that children most at risk of being missed include kids from linguistically isolated households and minorities. Children living in renter-occupied housing and multiunit structures and children who were not a child of the householders are also often undercounted. The chances of very young kids, like a few months old, being left out are extremely high as confusion ensues around whether they count or not, she said, adding the “youngest children are the least likely to be counted and wind up losing the most because their services disproportionally rely on federal funds.”
“We are risking billions of dollars not coming to our state,” she said, adding that the figure could be as high as three billion dollars.
Outlining the many challenges around this issue, she said: “It’s going to be tough because it goes hand in hand with other challenges like the confusion about the political climate, the housing situation (many families sharing a unit), about economic insecurity, and how can we assure our families that participating in the census is an investment in the future of all us particularly our youngest kids.”
Robert Clinton, 2020 Census project manager for the San Francisco office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs, which co-hosted the event, noted that it’s important that the groundwork for the Census – which happens in March 2020 – is being laid out now because there has been an undercount of people under the age of 18 after every single U.S. Census.
“This is not a new issue. It has been happening since the ‘80s and it’s getting worse…In the 1980 Census, the undercount of young children of ages four and under was 1.4 percent and in the 2010 Census it jumped to 4.6 percent. We have to think about what are the reasons and how to combat that,” Clinton said, adding that most likely to be undercounted are also those who may be moving during the time of the Census or are born around the time.
Explaining the benefits of attaining the accurate count, Clinton said: “ Having an undercount has a direct impact on the kind of services that we are able to provide, and the prime decisions we are able to make at the school district level…for roads, for hospitals and the list goes on and on for the decisions that are made from the data.”
Clinton added that the strategy to getting a count of undocumented immigrants involves utilizing “trusted messengers,” who have relationships with people who are “hard to count.”
“We have given out two million dollars to 30 different community groups to do outreach and educate work for the 2020 Census,” he said, adding that they were engaging communities on multiple fronts and not just by knocking on doors.
Christina Mei-Yue Wong from the San Francisco Unified School District pointed out that the Census is important for school districts because “we need both local and state funds to be able to support our teachers and children.”
Panelists, including Andre Aikins, operations manager at Alive and Free, cited the need to involve children and youth and the creative ways it can be done.
Hong Mei Pang, director of advocacy at Chinese for Affirmative Action, highlighted the role of youth in encouraging and assisting parents in filling out online census forms. This would especially help parents who may not speak English, it was noted.
To encourage teens and young adults, Ethnic Media Services also announced the launch of a creative writing, poetry and arts contest for high-school and college-age young people (14-21-year-olds living in San Francisco). Titled, “Why My Family Counts in the 2020 Census,” the contest, funded by San Francisco’s OCEIA, will give away eight $500 first prizes and eight $250 second prizes for a 400-word essay, an art piece, and a two-minute video/audio of music, rap or spoken word about their family. The deadline is Dec. 1. Those interested, can apply by filling out an entry form at https://ethnicmediaservices.org/myfamilycounts/
