As California gears up for the 2020 Census, a panel discussion was held Sept. 27 at the World Affairs Council in San Francisco, Calif., to address the issues standing in the way of an accurate tally of children. Son M. Le, partnership specialist at the Census Bureau for the 2020 Census, told India-West that H-1B visa holders – many of them Indian Americans – are also counted in the U.S. Census. (Reena Rathore/India-West photo)