In her keynote address at the Pratham New York gala Sept. 28, which raised $3.6 million for India’s largest education-focused organization, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., covertly blasted the Trump administration and its xenophobic agenda.
More than 600 business and community leaders attended the event, held at the Cipriana Wall Street. Harris – the daughter of an Indian American endocrinologist and a Jamaican American father – started her engaging speech with anecdotes about childhood visits to her family’s home in Besant Nagar, Chennai. She spoke reverently of her grandfather, a freedom fighter, who, she said, was “one of the most influential people in my life. Harris’s grandfather put her mother on a plane at the young age of 19 to attend UC Berkeley and fulfill her dreams of a career in medicine.
“One of the things my grandfather taught me was that freedom and democracy are not given to us. We must fight for them,” said Harris, a Democrat who has been one of the most vocal opponents of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The junior senator is also widely believed to be considering a Presidential bid in 2020.
“I believe we are in an inflection moment in our country. There are powerful voices sowing hate among us,” she said. “But I believe the vast majority of us have more in common than what separates us,” said Harris.
“Let’s speak some uncomfortable truths,” continued the senator, noting that racism, homophobia, and sexism amongst a myriad of ills are “real” today. “Crimes against South Asian Americans have increased by 45 percent since the election and one out of five Indian Americans have experienced discrimination in the workplace,” said Harris.
The senator noted that minority groups need to band together for a “collective fight” against social evils, and noted that her mother marched alongside African Americans in the 1960s in the nascent stages of the Civil Rights movement.
Pratham CEO Rukmini Banerji said as she came onstage: “We’ve heard from one of the most remarkable women in America: today in the Senate, tomorrow who knows where she will be,” eliciting loud claps from the audience.
Banerji described Pratham’s plans to bring communities across India together through its Hamara Gaon (our village) initiative. “From California to the beaches in Chennai, to the hospital in Chandigarh, to the work we do, we truly are connected,” she said. “If you don’t have a community which is strong, it will be very difficult to build long-term foundations of both productivity and equity.”
“India is very close to having almost every child in school, but we have a long way to go in terms of learning. Today, almost every child who enters school gets to at least 8th grade. We have a responsibility to ensure that those eight years yield something solid,” she said.
Banerji spoke of Pratham’s Pra-Digi initiative, which allows groups of children to teach themselves and each other via an electronic tablet, More than 20,000 tablets have been distributed thus far, at a cost of $100 per device.
“We’re using technology to let kids know there’s a big wide world out there to explore,” she said.
“What an amazing evening!” remarked Pratham New York Tri-State chapter president Gagan Singh, in a post-event press release. “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support we received, and the money raised through this event will have a profound and lasting impact on the lives of millions of children."
(See earlier story about Pratham’s San Francisco Bay Area gala in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2O1m9Qh)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.