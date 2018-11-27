A three-justice panel of California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal upheld the life sentence Nov. 14 for an Indian American man convicted of hiring a man to kill his estranged wife in 1991 at their Southern California home.
The judges found that businessman Shanker Chhaganbhai Patel was behaving erratically on the day his wife Usha was stabbed to death. His behavior, ruled the judges, “strongly supported the inference he was attempting to create an alibi.”
“Although most of the evidence against defendant was circumstantial, it was ample,” stated the justices in their ruling.
Patel was sentenced to life on March 3, 2017. “This is a bittersweet moment for us. Finally, my sister’s soul will get some justice,” Manoj Patel, Usha’s brother, told India-West shortly after the sentencing hearing.
Patel, now 59, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Centinela State Prison in Imperial, Calif.
Usha Patel, the Zambia-born mother of three young children, was just 29 years old when she was stabbed 24 times in multiple spots on her body on Nov. 19, 1991, in the garage of her San Dimas, Calif., home. She was fatally attacked just before she was scheduled to pick up her 7-year-old daughter from school. The body of the young, aspiring lawyer was found in the trunk of her car. Authorities determined that she had suffered more than 20 stab wounds, mostly to the chest and neck area.
The cold case perplexed Southern California police for almost two decades. Manoj Patel said that he contacted San Dimas Detective Don Garcia on almost a monthly basis for several years to get updates on the status of his sister’s case. Garcia remained active on the investigation until he retired.
In retirement, however, Garcia wrote a grant to get the police department a state-of-the-art DNA lab. After the lab was installed in 2012, police began re-examining evidence found at Usha Patel’s crime scene: critically, a glove, which established Miguel Garcia as the killer.
In interviews with police, Miguel Garcia said he had been hired by Stanley Medina, and said Medina had related a conversation with Shanker Patel who said that Indian morals allow a man to kill his wife if he suspects her of cheating.
Garcia said he had previously botched an attempt to kill Usha while she took her daughter Divya to an ice-skating lesson.
Patel reportedly paid Medina $7,500 to kill Usha. Garcia pleaded guilty in 2015 and is serving a 25-year sentence.
A year after Usha’s death, Shanker Patel began proceedings to collect a $1 million life insurance policy, which was held in his eldest daughter Divya’s name. Usha’s eldest sister, Banu, and her husband Arun, who served as guardian ad litem to the little girl, challenged Shanker Patel’s claim. The case was eventually settled out of court.
Patel was having an affair before his wife’s killing, and his wife was planning to leave him after she passed the California bar exam, according to testimony presented at his trial. He was charged in 2013 with his wife’s murder, apprehended in Atlanta and brought back to California to stand trial. A previous trial against him in 2015 resulted in a hung jury.
Shanker Patel was initially considered a suspect, according to Manoj Patel, who added there was no hard evidence against him at the time. Patel recalled that Shanker – without being questioned – immediately began to give detectives the details of his whereabouts that day, and pulled out receipts to show police; a move unusual for a man who was usually quite disorganized, according to his brother-in-law, who said he thought nothing of it at the time, and was preoccupied with the horror of having to tell his mother and father that Usha had died.
“I was Shanker’s alibi. He said he had been with me all day,” said Patel.
Patel’s three children claim their father could not have done what he is accused of. “We have been here for every step of the way and we feel justice was not served for our mother today,” Divya Patel told NBC Los Angeles after the sentencing (see earlier India-West story here.)
