The New York Times and CB Insights March 31 unveiled its 2019 list of Top Venture Capitalist Partners with at least a dozen Indian Americans named to the 100-person group.
Only one Indian American cracked the top 10 of the group, with Ravi Mhatre earning that distinction. The Lightspeed Venture Partners VC came in at No. 10 on the list.
Mhatre is the founder and managing director at Lightspeed, which launched in 1999. He has been integral in investing in a number of companies throughout his career. Some of the companies Mhatre invested in include Nutanix in 2010; ThoughtSpot in 2012; Rubrik Inc. in 2013; Clever Inc. in 2014; MuleSoft in 2007; AppDynamics in 2008 and Zscaler in 2012, among many others. Mhatre earned his bachelor's in electrical engineering and economics from Stanford University, where he also went on to earn his M.B.A.
Among the other venture capitalists named to the list that finished in the top half of the list included Sameer Gandhi, Hemant Taneja, Neeraj Agrawal and Shailendra Singh, who were ranked Nos. 15, 30, 37 and 45, respectively.
Gandhi, the No. 15 partner on the list, is a partner at Accel, a company he joined in 2008. There, the MIT and Stanford Graduate School of Business graduate works closely with the firm's India team. He has led Accel's early investments in Bonobos (acquired by Walmart), CrowdStrike, Diapers.com (acquired by Amazon), DJI, Dropbox (DBX), Dropcam (acquired by Google), Jet (acquired by Walmart), Plex, Raise, Rylo, Spotify (SPOT), Venmo (acquired by Braintree/PayPal), World View and Yapstone.
General Catalyst managing partner Taneja, an MIT graduate, invests in both new and existing technology businesses. His areas of special interest include technology-intensive, disruptive software, systems and components in various sectors including wireless, energy and consumer-focused businesses. Taneja is a board member of Mascoma, 80108 Media, Jumptap, Stion and Sand9 and a board observer for Advanced Electron Beams and Quickplay Media. He is the co-founder and president of NEEIC.org, a nonprofit, collaborative organization.
Agrawal joined Battery Ventures in 2000 and invests in SaaS and internet companies across all stages. The company’s general partner was a founding investor in BladeLogic and has invested in several other companies that have gone on to stage IPOs, including Bazaarvoice; Coupa; Glassdoor.com; Guidewire Software; Marketo; and Nutanix; and Wayfair, among others. His current private investments include Amplitude, BloomReach, BounceX, Braze, Catchpoint, Chef, Clubhouse, Cohesity, Dataiku, InVision, Kustomer, LogRocket, Optimizely, Pendo, SmarterHQ, Sprinklr, StellaService, Tealium, Thundra, Workato and Yesware, his bio notes.
Singh is the managing director of Sequoia Capital India, where he has been since early 2006. Prior to his time there, he was a consultant at Bain & Co., the founder and chief executive at Jalva Media Inc., and a systems analyst at Deloitte Consulting. Singh earned his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School. Among his recent exits include SCIO Health Analytics, which was acquired by EXLService Holdings in 2018, and digital retail payments provider Pine Labs.
In the second half of the partners named in the top 100 included Navin Chaddha (No. 53), Satish Dharmaraj (No. 54), Ajay Royan (No. 68), Deven Parekh (No. 77), Somesh Dash (No. 80), Manu Kumar (No. 90) and Amish Jani (No. 94).
CB Insights is a venture capital database and worked with The New York Times to help rank the top 100 venture capital partners.
