LATHAM, N.Y. — Police charged a Pakistani American limousine service operator Oct. 10 with criminally negligent homicide in a crash that killed 20 people, while the man's lawyer said that he wasn't guilty and that police were rushing to judgment.
Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain was taken into custody Oct. 10 in a traffic stop on a highway near Albany, New York State Police said.
The company, which Hussain's father owns, has come under intense scrutiny since the Oct. 6 crash outside Albany killed two pedestrians and 18 people in a super-stretch limo. It was taking a group to a birthday bash.
Prestige's vehicles have been cited with a roster of safety violations, and state officials have said the limo involved in the crash failed an inspection and was declared “unserviceable'' Sept. 4. The company's lawyer, Lee Kindlon, has said safety problems were fixed, though the state says that's not so.
As Hussain awaited arraignment and police planned a news briefing on the case, Kindlon said the 28-year-old Hussain just handled marketing duties and phone calls while his father ran the company, though police call Hussain its operator.
“My client is not guilty,'' Kindlon told reporters gathered outside a state police headquarters in Latham. “The police jumped the gun in charging him with any crime.''
In the Oct. 6 crash, a 19-seater Prestige limo ran off the road and plowed into a parked SUV at the bottom of a long hill in Schoharie, about 25 miles west of Albany.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Oct. 8 that the limo driver didn't have the required commercial license, that the limo had failed a September inspection and that the company “had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road.''
“Prestige has a lot of questions to answer,'' the Democrat said at the time.
The limo had been cited Sept. 4 for code violations, including a problem with the antilock brakes' malfunction indicator system. A sticker was placed on the vehicle declaring it “unserviceable,'' state Department of Transportation spokesman Joseph Morrissey said.
