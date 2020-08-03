Vivek Murthy, the nation’s former surgeon general during the Obama Administration, movingly shared his personal experiences with loneliness during a July 30 discussion about his new book, “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.”
“Throughout elementary school, I worried about being alone. I wondered at lunch time who I would sit next to,” said Murthy, during the virtual event organized by Indiaspora. “I felt I deep sense of shame,” he said, recalling experiences common to many immigrant children and children of immigrants, who often fail to connect with their peers because of a sense of not belonging.
“I couldn’t tell my parents I was lonely. It would feel like admitting I wasn’t likable or worthy of being loved,” wrote Murthy in the book published by HarperWave and released last April.
The Indian American physician served as surgeon general of the U.S. from December 2014 to April 2017. After leaving government, Murthy said he again experienced profound loneliness. “I had no community to connect with. I had focused only on my job for so long. I felt embarrassed to reach out to my old connections.”
In his professional life, Murthy has experienced the loneliness of his patients. “Far too many times, I am the only witness to someone’s death,” he said. “Patients would go days and even weeks with no phone calls or visits, no one from the outside world asking how they were doing,” he wrote in his book.
“If I disappeared tomorrow, no one would even notice.” Murthy said he has frequently heard this comment from college students, successful entrepreneurs, and even members of Congress.
“The way we live now, in the modern world, the price to pay is loneliness,” said Murthy, noting that even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — in which most people are home-bound, unable to physically connect with friends and family, particularly those living in nursing homes — contemporary society was moving towards isolationism, as a greater number of people live alone, away from their families and native communities, the structures which kept people together in the past.
In 2018, almost 36 million households in the U.S. — 28 percent — had only one occupant, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 12 million people over the age of 65 live alone, according to Pew Research Center data released March 10.
“Social connection is a powerful determinant of overall health,” said Murthy. “Social connections, our relationships to one another, can deflect anxiety, depression, heart disease, and a number of other conditions.”
“Loneliness is a public health crisis that receives no attention,” he said. “We need human connection for survival. As hunters and gatherers, we experience a drop in survival when we are separated from our tribes.”
Murthy envisioned a society which prioritized human connections over employment and other occupiers of time. “We must put people and relationships back at the center.”
Social media has contributed to the crisis of loneliness, said the physician, noting that the culture of “hyper-comparison” and documenting one’s life to be shared with the world at large, crowds out real, personal interactions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the crisis of loneliness for people in assisted living facilities, who are no longer able to see family members while such facilities aim to curb the spread of infection. About 40 percent of COVID deaths are residents in nursing homes.
“I’ve heard incredibly painful stories from nursing homes,” said Murthy, in response to a question from India-West. “If we had thought to prioritize nursing homes, we could have avoided isolation and a surge in loneliness. As we think about how to rebuild, we have to think about how to build bridges,” he said.
Community service can provide an antidote to loneliness, said Murthy, adding that simple actions — a smile for a stranger, a kind word, offering to pick up groceries or virtually babysit — are all significant.
“In the context of selfless actions, we affirm that we have value, that we are needed,” he said.
The Indiaspora discussion was moderated by Sejal Hathi, a primary care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and a clinical fellow on the faculty of Harvard Medical School.
