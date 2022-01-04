Maryland House Delegate Kumar Barve – the longest-serving Indian American legislator – will face off against other Democrats April 26 for the 8th Congressional District seat.
Barve – who first took office in the House of Delegates in 1991 and served as majority leader from 2001 to 2015 – is the first Indian American to serve as a state legislator. He currently chairs the Maryland House Environment and Transportation Committee and shepherded the Technology and Development Corporation through the state Legislature in 1998. TEDCO is a public/private partnership that last year created 4,300 technology-related jobs in the state at $73,000 per year annual salaries, according to Barve.
“I support raising the minimum wage, but if that’s all we do, we will have ignored the most-pressing needs of the middle class,” Barve told India-West in an interview, during a break from knocking on doors on the campaign trail.
Maryland’s local utility companies have 10,000 lineman jobs that cannot be filled, because high school graduates can’t pass the entrance examination, said the candidate, noting that jobs training must be a top priority for the nation.
“We need training for more middle-skilled jobs. We’ve given up on kids who don’t go to college,” stated Barve passionately, adding: “Being a barrista should not be your only option.”
“We’re a country that had no problem spending $800 billion on a war in Iraq,” he said, adding that such expenditures could be redistributed to create a workforce trained in 21st century skills.
Barve does not support the proposed Trans Pacific Partnership, a free trade agreement between the U.S. and 12 Pacific Rim countries. India is not yet a party to the TPP, but has expressed interest in the measure. The majority of Democrats and labor organizations oppose the TPP, saying it would negatively impact American workers.
Stating his non-support for the North American Free Trade Agreement – NAFTA – and similar deals, Barve noted that every time the U.S. has created a free trade agreement with a foreign country, it has also promised to retrain American workers.
“The federal government has broken every promise about re-training,” the Indian American politician told India-West, noting that there are four million jobs in the current U.S. economy that cannot be filled by Americans, because of a lack of skilled workers.
This newspaper interviewed Barve a day before the Supreme Court April 18 heard oral arguments regarding the constitutionality of President Barack Obama’s landmark 2014 executive order, which would provide four million undocumented immigrants relief from deportation and work authorization, along with drivers’ licenses in some states.
Barve told India-West he supports a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million people residing in the U.S. without adequate immigration documents. “I feel very strongly that America is a nation of immigrants. We are the people who have built America into a great nation,” he stated. “If we’re debating whether a border fence is eight feet high or 10 feet high, we’re looking at the wrong question.”
“We have to change the conversation away from a climate of fear,” said Barve, adding his support for the U.S. to accept more Syrian refugees.
In the primaries next week, Barve faces wine retailer David Trone, who has spent almost $10 million of his own money to capture the seat left vacant by Chris Van Hollen, who is running for the U.S. Senate.
Maryland state Senator Jamie Raskin – who is also bidding for the open seat – has raised almost $1.9 million; front-runner Kathleen Matthews – a news anchor – has raised $2.5 million, according to first quarter 2016 Federal Election Commission reports.
Barve has raised $607,000.
Urologist Navin Shah, who lives in Barve’s district and is a strong advocate of the candidate, told India-West: “Kumar has always been a supporter of low and middle-income people.”
Shah noted that Barve has always advocated for health-care for all: quality treatment at affordable prices.
“He has gone through the ranks to reach one of the highest positions in the state Legislature,” said Shah, championing Barve as a man of integrity with a spotless record in office.
Indian American venture capitalist and philanthropist Gururaj “Desh” Deshpande told India-West he met Barve at an Indiaspora event and was immediately drawn to his philosophy of “creating a more just society equitable to all.”
Deshpande, chairman of Akshaya Patra, which provides a free lunch to 1.5 million school children in India on every school day, noted that the political process was “messy.”
“Candidates who support moving things forward as opposed to being ideological is what we need now,” stated Deshpande.
Barve noted that 65 percent of Maryland’s CD 8 voters are Democrats; thus, the winner of next week’s Democratic primaries will be the likely winner of November’s general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.