Indian American psychiatrist Anandhi Narasimhan was awarded a prestigious ‘Hind Rattan’ award during the 38th International Congress of NRIs on the eve of India’s Republic Day in New Delhi.
The Hind Rattan is an annual award given out by the NRI Welfare Society of India, which is part of the Government of India.
“It was an absolute honor to receive the Hind Rattan, ‘Jewel of India’, award on the eve of Republic Day in the presence of dignitaries,” said Narasimhan. “Thank you to the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Dr. Bibek Debroy, and the NRI Welfare Society of India.”
The Los Angeles, Calif.-based doctor earned her M.D. from Ramachandra Medical College in India and completed her residency in adult psychiatry at Duke University Medical Center, according to her LinkedIn profile. She later pursued her fellowship training in child and adult psychiatry at the University of California at Los Angeles.
Narasimhan is a board-certified physician, accredited by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and continues her private practice in Westwood, Calif., where she specializes in child trauma and neuroimaging research.
Her LinkedIn profile adds that Narasimhan serves as a clinical instructor at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, and also serves as a child and adolescent psychiatrist for Aviva Family and Children’s Services, a non-profit contract agency with the Department of Mental Health that provides care and treatment to abandoned, neglected, abused and at-risk youth.
She is also the author of numerous publications and research papers and has appeared as an expert discussant on news shows on channels like CNN and Fox News.
