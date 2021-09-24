Rahul Yates, an Indian American junior at Brentwood School in Los Angeles, Calif., has been selected by Asia Society Northern California as a Future Global Leader, at their recent Education Summit: Teaching for Global Understanding.
Over 1,000 educators joined the virtual summit to hear from young leaders about their work helping other youth. Moderated by Wenchi Yu, head of Global Public Policy and Social Impact at VIPKid, Yates participated on a panel with leaders from the Afghan Girls Robotics Team and AAPI Youth Rising. (See video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQD_MhwaFOw&ab_channel=AsiaSociety)
As founder and executive director of HumSub GlobalTEEN, Yates shared his mission to raise awareness and build community for multiracial and multicultural teenagers and young adults, according to an email received by India-West. Multiracial individuals are the fastest growing underrepresented group in the U.S., from 9 million individuals in 2010 to 33.8 million individuals in the 2020 census, an increase of 275%.
With this platform, Yates hopes to increase conversations about race and ethnicity regarding the experiences of individuals who identify as mixed-race in a society that has largely embraced a binary concept towards racial/ ethnic identity. In light of recent movements such as Black Lives Matter and #StopAAPIHate, Yates shared how HumSub GlobalTEEN addresses how multiracial people fit into these campaigns and how they can use their unique experiences to be advocates for their communities.
HumSub GlobalTEEN (https://www.humsubglobalteen.com/) has over 1,200 followers on Instagram and can be followed @humsubglobalteen on all social media platforms, noted the email.
The Asia Society’s purpose is to navigate shared futures for Asia and the world across policy, arts and culture, education, sustainability, business, and technology. The Society fosters insight, encourages engagement, elevates regional voices, informs and educates new audiences, addresses complex – and where necessary – contentious challenges, engages in creative problem-solving, and helps deliver real solutions for the benefit of all. As a global network of centers who share a common vision, the Asia Society actively collaborates with its centers and partners across Asia and the world.
