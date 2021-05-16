Indian American Anuj Mahendrabhai Patel pleaded guilty to participating in an international conspiracy where he helped collect more than $500,000 in cash conned out of elderly victims, some of whom were told that their Social Security numbers had been linked to crimes and that there were warrants issued by courts authorizing the victims’ arrests. Above: Pedestrians walk past the Social Security Administration office in downtown Los Angeles, on Oct. 1, 2013 in (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)