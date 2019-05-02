Indian Institute of Management graduate Kushal Raj Chakravorty left his thriving corporate career to focus on helping underprivileged children in India lead a higher quality of life built on a foundation of compassion and education. And thus, Lotus Petal Foundation was born.
To raise awareness and support its cause, the nonprofit organization will be hosting two galas in Calif.: May 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palo Alto; and May 18 at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach in Long Beach, according to a press release.
The evenings will begin with a cocktail reception, an introduction of the organization, Indian buffet, entertainment and a silent auction showcasing the artwork of students from the Lotus Petal Foundation. Chakravorty will be present at the event to talk about his story and his vision for the organization.
Chakravorty, according to a press release, traveled across the country as well as the world as part of his job. During his travels, the level of disparity between the rich and the poor constantly bothered him, so he took a personal loan of $60,000 and started this foundation. For five years, he juggled his job with the charity, and in 2016, he quit to focus on the charity full-time.
“Once fully immersed at Lotus Petal, I felt at peace. There is so much to do. Turning away children from the school gate for lack of space motivates me to work harder. Each eager child that comes for learning opportunity to Lotus Petal must get a place,” said Chakravorty.
The foundation currently provides education and sustenance to 550 children at its campus in Gurgaon. Its aim is to expand the campus to educate 2,000 children.
Lotus Petal, according to the press release, has three programs:
Vidyananda School, a regular, age-appropriate no-cost school that runs classes from nursery to grade 12. The school follows the government, NCERT guidelines for the in-class curriculum. Medium of education is English and special attention is given to spelling and handwriting skills. Theater, use of library and performing arts help develop language and interpersonal skills of children.
Arogya Wellness is a healthcare program that provides free food and medical access to students of the foundation. Under Aarogya, all the students are given fresh, clean and a well-balanced breakfast and lunch every day. A focused nutrition plan is managed throughout the year where the daily calorie and protein intake of each child and his/her growth is tracked. Through Aarogya, the school also provides each student and his/her entire family access to free medical services through regular doctor visits and health camps within the school.
Pratishthan Learning Center, the fast track program of Lotus Petal, runs from the sixth grade to the twelfth grade along with teaching vocational skills. The medium of education is English and it follows the NCERT curriculum. Students complete their secondary education and move on to pursue professional courses or jobs based on vocational skills. Depending upon their talent and capabilities, each student is counseled to make a relevant career choice.
The cost to educate a child per year, including textbooks, school supplies, uniform and taking care of their meals and health, said the foundation, is about $15 per month per child. Ninety-six percent of the contribution, it said, goes to the beneficiary, adding the organization is verified by CAF America, Benevity.
“Our annual event is an evening of inspiration as we celebrate the amazing stories of transformation of the children and it gives an opportunity for all of us to make a difference,” said Sandeep Walia, chairman of Lotus Petal USA.
For more information, visit www.lotuspetalfoundation.org.
