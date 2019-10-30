Indian American Ravi Sangisetty fell short in making the general election for the 98th Legislative District in Louisiana.
Sangisetty, in the mid-October primary race, finished in a virtual tie for second place with Kea Sherman, though was 42 votes short of making the run-off election Nov. 16 against Aimee Adatto Freeman.
Freeman had a clear lead over the other six candidates in the field, capturing 32 percent of the vote. Sherman spent the night neck-and-neck with Sangisetty, eventually winning the second spot. Sherman and Sangisetty ended the night with about 19 percent of the vote each.
The winner of the Freeman-Sherman run-off will replace state Rep. Neil Abramson for the district seat.
