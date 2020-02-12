On Jan. 20, Indian American author/physician/scientist Vikram Paralkar posted a photo on his Twitter page about his wedding to First Amendment and human rights educator, Nathan C. Walker, with a simple caption: “Of note, @DrNateW and I are wed!”
The photo, in which the two can be seen smiling for the camera, struck a chord with many, prompting Paralkar, an assistant professor of medicine at Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, to talk about love and leading by example.
“When I posted this photo, I thought it would get some hurrays and likes from friends. What I did not expect was that it would get a torrent of likes from strangers. I suspect @devduttmyth being kind enough to retweet us made this go semi-viral,” Paralkar wrote in a series of tweets.
He continued: “I was also very moved to receive messages from LGBT youth in India who said that seeing this photograph of Nate and me scroll across their feed gave them hope that they could one day tell their truth to their families, and live open lives with dignity.”
Paralkar, author of the recently released book, “Night Theater,” confessed that he is a fairly private person and does not tend to talk about his personal life in public, and also admitted that it was “slightly odd” to have their wedding photograph get this much attention.
“But I suddenly realize something that genuinely wasn’t in my mind when I posted the photo. Love shouldn’t have to be a political statement, but there are times when it is. Living one’s life with dignity and honesty is a political act. These kinds of statements and acts are not available to every citizen of the world,” he wrote.
Paralkar said that he is aware that he can have this privilege in the U.S. but “many countries, including India, where I lived the first twenty-four of my years, are beginning to emerge from their cocoon. For LGBTQ people around the world, asserting the right to exist is often a struggle,” he wrote. “In order to change the sometimes-repressive structures of the world, you don’t have to be an activist. You can just stand up and be counted. And hope that others will be counted in turn. @DrNateW and I are privileged to stand up and be counted. We exist, and so do you.”
TIME magazine has listed “Night Theater” as one of the “12 New Books You Should Read in January 2020.”
Paralkar is a physician-scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, where he treats patients with leukemia and researches the disease. His first book, “The Afflictions,” was published in four languages – English, Spanish, Italian, and Russian.
