The MacArthur Foundation announced a grant of $400,000 to the New York-based American India Foundation for a two-year grant to support COVID-affected urban street vendors revive their trade and livelihood. The Indian American-led foundation is one of several receiving around $80 million in MacArthur grants centered on advancing racial and ethnic justice. Above: Indian women buy colorful bangles from a street vendor in Ranchi, Jharkhand, July 20. (ANI photo)