The Indian American Impact Fund Jan. 3 made its first endorsement of the new year, announcing it has backed Raj Shukla in his candidacy for mayor of Madison, Wisconsin.
Shukla began his career in community and economic development, attracting private investment and jobs to some of the poorest neighborhoods in Wisconsin.
“I am proud to have earned the support of the Indian American Impact Fund. The values I learned from our community have shaped my life and this campaign,” said Shukla. “We will create a more equitable, sustainable, vibrant Madison by embracing the simple idea that ties Indian Americans together: shared dreams can overcome any differences.”
Currently, Shukla runs a statewide water policy agency and chairs the Sustainable Madison Committee which is helping Madison become the first Wisconsin city to use 100 percent renewable energy.
He is running for mayor of Madison to make it a city that works for all its residents, the Impact Fund noted.
“We are proud to kick off the 2019 election season by endorsing Raj Shukla for mayor,” said Deepak Raj, co-founder of Impact and chair of the Impact Fund. “He is a strong, experienced, and visionary leader who will be a terrific mayor – and when elected, we believe he will be the first Indian American mayor of one of America’s 100 largest cities.”
Added Raj Goyle, co-founder of Impact and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives: “As the Indian American community grows its political power, it’s important that we remember elections don’t just happen in even years. State and local elections like these have a direct and profound impact on Americans from coast to coast – which is why it’s so important for our community to get involved and stay engaged.”
A political action committee, Impact Fund endorses candidates based on their viability and commitment to advocating for the values of the Indian American community. In 2018, over 100 Indian Americans ran for office in 29 states; Impact Fund endorsed 27 of these candidates, 44 percent of whom won their races in November.
Impact Fund continues to closely monitor candidates and campaigns and will issue further endorsements in coming months.
