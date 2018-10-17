Indian American managing director of Trenton, N.J.-based Maestro Technologies Kamal Bathla was named the 2018 Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year at the sixth annual New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards.
The event, held Sept. 26 at the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce Multi-Chamber in Monmouth Junction, also honored a number of other individuals, including Indian American “Rising Star” Suchitra Kamath (see separate story).
The Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards are named for great, historic New Jersey immigrant entrepreneurs. The many nominees represent small mom and pop businesses as well as large corporations; ranging from high-tech firms to professional service providers, from manufacturing operations to restaurant and financial institutions. Combined, they employ hundreds of people and do billions in sales.
The other winners were Pierre Hage-Boutros with the Caspar Wistar Award for Growth; Jose Guerrero with the David Sarnoff Award for Advocacy and Community Engagement; Jack Li with the Albert Einstein Award for Innovation; Manuel Hernandez with the Honorable Mention Growth Certificate; and Christina Jeng with the Honorable Mention Innovation Certificate.
“We congratulate this year’s winners for their contributions to the State of New Jersey and recognize the importance of immigrants to NJ’s economy and society,” Katherine Kish, executive director of Einstein’s Alley, said in a statement.
Employing 180 people, Maestro is an award-winning big data solutions and cloud platform company that Inc Magazine named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for three consecutive years, starting in 2011.
As the managing director of Maestro Technologies, Bathla is guiding the transformation of his company, applying its leading-edge expertise in software architecture to big data, machine learning, blockchain, IoT and cyber security solutions.
In November 2017, he moved Maestro Technologies from Edison to Trenton, N.J., to an 85,000-square-foot headquarters known as the SMART Applications Innovation Center, a nerve center of technological innovation run by an accomplished team of technologists who serve private and public sectors and the communities in which they operate.
He is passionate about transforming Trenton to the innovation capital of New Jersey with technology centric programs driven by public/private partnerships.
Kamath is the owner and president of Edison, N.J.-based Minuteman Press. In 2016, she started her new enterprise, the Minuteman Press of Edison. Before making this career change to a business owner, she was directing and managing global programs for regulatory and policy change for Tier-1 investment banks on Wall Street in New York City.
Since she acquired Minuteman Press, it has seen a 500 percent growth in terms of sales. Due to her quick expansion of her business, she was honored with the “Top Achievement in Marketing” award during the 2017 Franchise Expo organized by Minuteman Press. Currently she manages a staff of three employees and an intern.
The awards were created to highlight the social and economic contributions of New Jersey's immigrants to communities throughout the state and celebrate the important role of immigrants to today's economy.
