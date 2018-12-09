As part of the two-year celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., along with several Indian American community organizations, held an event on Capitol Hill Nov. 27, to celebrate 150 years of the Indian leader.
The event was well-attended by members of Congress, Congressional staff, Indian American community members and representatives from the media.
The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial ‘diya,’ which was followed by remarks from Ambassador Navtej Sarna, and several members of Congress, including Representatives Ami Bera (D-Calif.), David Schweikert (R-Arizona), and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois).
“There’s absolutely no way possible that I could be standing before you in the absence of Mahatma Gandhi. Why is that? I think that all of you know what a profound influence he had on Martin Luther King Jr and the civil rights movement here in the United States,” PTI quoted Krishnamoorthi as saying in his address.
“Without that civil rights movement, without the breaking down of the racial barriers that held so many people back in this country, there is no way that people who look different than some of the previous occupants of my office could have come to the fore and that includes me,” the Indian American congressman, who was reelected for the second term earlier this month, said.
Bera, who was reelected for the fourth consecutive term this month, said the message of peace and non-violence of Mahatma Gandhi is more relevant today than ever, according to PTI.
Representatives from several Indian American community organizations also addressed the gathering, including Dr. Bharat Barai, Srimati Karuna from the Gandhi Memorial Center, Amy Hariani of the U.S.-India Business Council, Bhupesh Mehta from the Jain International Trade Organization, Nissim Reuben, assistant director at the American Jewish Committee; and Mansi Patel from Indiaspora.
