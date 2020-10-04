Indian American Mahesh Bhagia has been named as the new Democratic municipal chairman in Edison, New Jersey’s fifth largest municipality.
The New Jersey Globe reports that Bhagia will succeed Shariq Ahmad, who did not seek re-election to spend more time helping to elect Joe Biden as president.
Bhagia, who works for Edison Mayor Thomas Lankey, defeated Raj Pandya by a vote of 109 to 41, the report said.
In the race for first vice chair, Bhagia ally Peng Chen defeated Maria Tomaro, the daughter of the late Edison Mayor and State Sen. Thomas Pateriniti and wife of Freeholder Charles Tomaro, by a vote of 82 to 41, the report added.
But in another contested race, for legal counsel, Paterniti’s nephew, John Soltesz, defeated Bhavii Shah by a wide margin, 112 to 37, the Globe said.
