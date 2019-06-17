Maine Gov. Janet Mills recently announced that former Illinois Department of Public Health head Nirav Shah has been named the director of the state’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Portland Press Herald reports that Shah took over the agency on June 3.
“I’m delighted to join the dedicated staff of Maine CDC to continue their momentum in rebuilding the state’s vital public health infrastructure,” the Indian American said in a statement, which referenced the opioid epidemic and reducing the spread of vaccine-preventable disease, according to the Press Herald.
The CDC had been significantly understaffed during the administration of Gov. Paul LePage, but Mills has made it a priority to restore the agency’s depleted workforce. Since January, 18 people have been hired and another 40 positions have been approved to be filled, the report said.
“We are proud to welcome Nirav Shah to Maine CDC,” DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement. “His expertise and enthusiasm will serve the state well as he leads the revitalization of our public health system to improve the health and wellbeing of Maine people.”
Shah has a medical degree and a law degree, both from the University of Chicago, and also studied economics at Oxford University.
According to information provided by the Mills administration, he has advised professionals and governments around the world on improving the delivery of health care and worked for the Ministry of Health in Cambodia, investigating and managing disease outbreaks as an epidemiologist, it said.
