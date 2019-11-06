AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Ethics Commission has imposed a $500 fine on House Speaker Sara Gideon’s now-shuttered political action committee over reimbursements made to her in 2016.
The panel’s chairman, William Lee, said Oct. 30 the fine underscores the importance of following election law, even if there was no attempt to deceive the public.
Former state Sen. Edward Youngblood, a Republican from Brewer, filed the complaint after learning the Gideon Leadership PAC reimbursed Gideon for two $250-donations to two other political action committees. Those reimbursements were disclosed in state filings.
The fine, imposed on a 3-0 vote, ends the case that arose as Gideon seeks the Democratic nomination to face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in 2020 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/34ePvyc).
Gideon’s spokeswoman said the commission agreed to close the matter that was driven by “national Republicans.”
