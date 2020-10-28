PORTLAND, Maine — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins seized the opportunity as she spoke from Washington during a debate Oct. 22 to point out that she’s hard at work while Democratic Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon has been unable to get the Legislature back into session since March.
“We’re working. That is in sharp contrast to what Sara did at the state level where she recessed the Legislature in mid-March and has done absolutely nothing since then to respond to the COVID crisis that we have,” Collins said, pointing to $3 trillion in federal COVID-19 assistance.
Gideon retorted that it’s been six months since the Senate adopted any further relief that states and families are waiting for, and she said she was proud of state’s response to the pandemic. “Make no mistake, we still need help from the federal government,” she added.
It was one of several tense moments as Collins, Gideon and two independent candidates, educator Lisa Savage and businessman Max Linn, gathered for a fourth debate with less than two weeks to Election Day.
Collins, who has never missed a vote in the Senate, joined by video from Washington because the Senate was in session. The debate’s host made it an all-virtual event after Gideon’s campaign balked at appearing in person at the planned venue if Collins was appearing remotely.
The closely watched race is the costliest in Maine history — and one of a handful that could tip the party balance in the Senate.
The candidates touched on the massive amount of money in the campaign, on the high cost of college and on health care, among other topics.
During a discussion of the massive amounts of money pouring into the race, Collins pointedly called out Gideon for attack ads that she claimed were deemed misleading by independent fact-checkers.
“I think it’s disgraceful. This is the first campaign I’ve ever been involved in where my opponent has attacked my integrity and distorted and outright lied about my record,” Collins said.
Collins also quipped that Gideon received more money from donors in Portland, Oregon, than Portland, Maine.
Gideon, for her part, sought to link Collins with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.
There can be no progress on improving health care as long as McConnell leads the Senate, and McConnell cannot be removed from his leadership position unless Collins is ousted, Gideon said.
All four candidates agreed that health care is a human right, though they had different ideas for improving health care.
The four also agreed not to challenge the election results if they were to lose fair and square under ranked choice voting.
Ranked voting lets voters rank all of the candidates in order of preference. If no one achieves a majority of first-round votes, then there is another round of voting, aided by computers, in which the last-place candidates are eliminated and the votes are reallocated to the remaining candidates.
Linn continued to hammer away at the major-party candidates, saying they are part of a “rigged system” and a “broken system.” He said only an independent can bring true change to Washington.
Savage, a former member of the Green Independent Party, said that if she wins that she would reenroll to become the first Green senator.
After making pitches for Medicare-for-all and calling climate change an “existential threat,” she ceded part of her closing comments by handing the mic to Hamdia Ahmed, a Black Lives Matter activist from Portland.
“The same people who are condemning rioting should be condemning the pain that is being inflicted on Black people on a daily basis,” Ahmed, a former Somali refugee, said before her time was up.
The debate was hosted by News Center Maine, which has TV stations in Portland and Bangor, in partnership with the Maine Chamber of Commerce.
Gideon in her campaign has hauled in $63.6 million, a mountain of money that’s poured in from Democrats across the country for one clear purpose: Defeating Collins.
It’s a mission that has been enthusiastically embraced by Gideon, an up-and-coming Democrat who has ably tapped into frustrations in Maine and beyond with Collins’ ties to President Donald Trump. The 48-year-old is now giving Collins the fight of her political life in a race that is testing voters’ willingness to punish all Republicans for Trump’s combative and disruptive leadership — even those, like Collins, who’ve tried to keep a distance.
In stop after stop on the campaign trail, Gideon is unrelenting in her answer: “You have to stand up to people when they are wrong, and you have to call them out. You have to say who we are and what matters. That’s what we’ve lost during the course of this presidency,” Gideon said recently at a town hall-style meeting under a tent in Camden.
As one of several races that could determine which party controls the Senate, the race has brought a dizzying amount of money to Maine, a state unaccustomed to being a battleground in a national political proxy war. All told, Gideon’s and Collins’ campaigns and outside allies have spent or allocated more than $110 million on campaign advertising through Election Day, according to the ad tracking company Kantar/CMAG.
Gideon grew up in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, where her father was a pediatrician who emigrated from India and her Armenian American mother was a psychiatrist.
Gideon settled in Freeport, home to L.L. Bean, to raise her family with her husband, Benjamin Rogoff Gideon, a Maine native who took her last name. She credits her parents’ health care jobs and their commitment to community for her inspiration for public service.
Although Gideon doesn’t talk much about her Indian heritage, Americans of Indian descent are looking to her candidacy much the way they do that of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, whose mother was from India — with a sense of pride and excitement.
Ashok Nalamalapu, an information technology business owner who was born in India and now lives in Maine, said he previously voted for Collins. But this time, the Indian American said he’s supporting Gideon because he believes Republicans have lost their way.
“Republicans have become anti-immigrant,” he said. “We don’t like that. Many people are afraid for their lives.”
Gideon got into politics on the Freeport Town Council in 2009. She was elected to the Maine House in 2012 and became speaker four years later. She made her name battling with then-GOP Gov. Paul LePage over issues including funding to address the drug overdose crisis.
Democratic support quickly coalesced around Gideon as Collins’ vote for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ensured her race would draw national attention and cash.
Collins said she will vote against Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, out of fairness to Democrats, who were denied a vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee during an election year. But Barrett’s approval is all but assured even without Collins’ vote.
On the campaign trail, Gideon has held more than 30 socially distanced “Suppers with Sara” under a tent that is moved from town to town. Dressed in jeans, a down jacket and L.L. Bean boots, Gideon mingles easily with the crowd before holding a town hall session, adeptly fielding questions from business leaders, health care workers and lobstermen.
“I think she might be able to bring some fresh ideas to Washington, which seems really stuck right now,” said Faith Hague, a freelance graphic designer who attended one of the events in Camden. “It feels like Susan Collins toes the party line unless her vote is not needed.”
