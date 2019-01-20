The Hindu Temple Society of Southern California, often referred to as the Malibu Hindu Temple, celebrated the New Year 2019 with great deal of excitement, with many supporters ringing in the new year at the temple.
At the stroke of midnight on Jan.1, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum were opened for a spectacular viewing of Lord Venkateshwara, the presiding deity of the temple.
Priests Narasimha Bhattar, Krishnamachary and Prasanna performed the grand aarti, chanting in Sanskrit the glory of the Lord. At the same time, priest Sri Prasad welcomed the New Year in the presence of Lord Shiva at the Shiva complex, a news release said.
Nadadur S. Kumar, the general counsel and chief administrative officer of the temple, speaking on behalf of the directors of the temple, Ravindran Varadarajan and Raghavapillai Manavalan, described the miracle of the Lord in saving the temple from the recent Malibu wildfires.
He also exhorted the hundreds of devotees to help the management bring new standards of accountability in temple operations, the release noted.
The temple opened on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. for Suprabhata Seva and approximately 5,000 people in groups performed archana to the gods until 8 p.m. The temple itself was beautifully lit and there were several TV monitors where the aartis of the sanctum sanctorum were broadcasted throughout the temple, the release noted. The rendition of the Bhagavad Gita by Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao and Annamacharya Keerthanas played on the public address system of the temple throughout the day.
The temple nestled in the Malibu Hills reminded one of the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh in India. Lax Reddy, who is the chairman of multiple hospitals in Southern California and a long-time devotee of the temple, commented that he was excited to see such a large group of new devotees from the younger generation in attendance at the temple, and commented further that he has never seen before such a well-organized New Year’s event at the temple, it said.
He wished that more people would visit the temple and see for themselves the positive changes and results of the improvements. Many other devotees expressed similar sentiments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.