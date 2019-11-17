MALIBU, Calif. — The Malibu Hindu Temple here celebrated Dussehra, Deepavali and Skanda Sashti during the month of October. The temple provided special worship services for goddesses Saraswati, Parvati, Lakshmi, and lords Shiva and Karthikeyan led by the priests, Narasimha Bhattar, Krishnamachary, Prasad and Prasanna. The programs were attended by thousands of devotees throughout the month, according to a press release.
Nadadur S. Kumar, the chief administrative officer and general counsel of the temple, also talked about the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and said the leader’s message of nonviolence is more relevant today than ever before.
He also paid tribute to the firefighters who were fighting the fires in the neighborhood of the temple and prayed for the victims.
